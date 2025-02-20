  1. Clothing
  2. Bottoms
  3. Shorts

Sports Shorts

Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry Women's Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Women's Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
R 799.95
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
R 799.95
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-lined Running Shorts
R 799.95
Kobe
Kobe Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Dri-FIT 15cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
R 999.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Girls' Shorts
R 449.95
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport
Jordan Dri-FIT Sport Diamond Shorts
Diamond Shorts
R 999.95
Nike Dri-FIT
Nike Dri-FIT Men's Camo Training Shorts
Men's Camo Training Shorts
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.)Hybrid Running Shorts
R 1,199.95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT Fitness Long Shorts
R 699.95
Nike One
Nike One Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
Women's Dri-FIT Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Shorts
R 849.95
Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
R 599.95
Nike Fast
Nike Fast Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
Men's Dri-FIT Brief-Lined Running 1/2-Length Tights
R 799.95
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition
Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
Men's Jordan NBA Swingman Shorts
R 1,399.95
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry
Nike AeroSwift Elite Entry Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT ADV Running Shorts
R 1,699.95
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
R 949.95
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 999.95
Nike Unlimited
Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
R 1,099.95
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
R 1,199.95
Australia Academy Pro
Australia Academy Pro Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
R 949.95
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Away Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 999.95
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
R 999.95
Nike AeroSwift
Nike AeroSwift Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
Men's Dri-FIT ADV 10cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
R 1,599.95
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home
Australia 2025/26 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
R 999.95
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts
R 1,399.95

Nike shorts: the freedom to move

You're a runner. Cyclist. Footballer. Whatever your sporting passion, you need sports shorts that work as hard as you do. We use tough, technical fabrics, along with our unique Dri-FIT technology that wicks away sweat so it can evaporate fast—helping you stay cool and focused. We add loads of stretch so your Nike shorts flex when you do and hold their shape. Plus, with elasticated waistbands and drawstring ties, everything stays in place—no matter how much you move.

Different sports need different gear, so you'll find a range of specialist designs to match your movement style. Our iconic jogger shorts use lightweight fabrics for easy wear and side splits for ultimate freedom. Look out for supportive linings that ensure extra comfort. All about that compression fit? Choose second-skin materials that give a barely-there feel.

We believe sportswear should look as good as it feels—so you'll find options from simple and muted to bright and bold. Block colours ensure a simple but striking finish, while splashy prints create a standout look. Whatever catches your eye, the Nike Swoosh gives your apparel its badge of quality.