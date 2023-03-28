Skip to main content
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      R 799,95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT ADV
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT ADV Women's Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT ADV
      Women's Long-Sleeve Top
      R 1 499,95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's French Terry Jumpsuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's French Terry Jumpsuit
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      R 1 899,95
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      R 799,95
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      R 999,95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's 7/8 Jumpsuit
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's 7/8 Jumpsuit
      R 2 199,95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Top
      R 599,95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted Full-Length Leggings with Pockets
      R 1 899,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Women's Standard Fit Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika
      Women's Standard Fit Tank
      R 499,95
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Training Trousers
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Training Trousers
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Women's Tank Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT
      Women's Tank Top
      R 549,95
      Nike One Luxe
      Nike One Luxe Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One Luxe
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      R 1 399,95
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      R 599,95
      Nike Yoga
      Nike Yoga Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      R 999,95
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Dri-FIT Luxe
      Women's Shelf-Bra Cropped Tank
      R 849,95
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight Women's Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      Nike Everyday Plus Lightweight
      Women's Training Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)
      R 249,95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Alate All U
      Nike Alate All U Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate All U
      Women's Light-Support Lightly Lined U-Neck Sports Bra
      R 649,95
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support High-Waisted 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      R 1 299,95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      R 649,95
      Nike Swoosh
      Nike Swoosh Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh
      Women's Medium-Support Non-Padded Sports Bra
      R 599,95
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      R 499,95
      Nike Alate Trace
      Nike Alate Trace Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Trace
      Women's Light-Support Padded Strappy Sports Bra
      R 949,95
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Women's Yoga Tops & Bottoms

      Get the most out of your yoga workout with Nike's assortment of women's yoga clothing. With style and comfort in mind, choose from tank tops, t-shirts, trousers, and tights. Yoga helps your mind and body stay balanced and open, reduces anxiety and stress, and improves flexibility and energy. It doesn't require much equipment for yoga but to get started a water bottle and towel are a good idea. Find the support and coverage you need to focus on your practice with Nike yoga sports bras for women.