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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
R 1 499,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
R 1 199,95
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
R 999,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit Bottoms
R 799,95
Nike Air
Nike Air Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Nike Air
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
R 1 399,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Trousers
R 1 199,95
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
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Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
R 799,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
R 1 399,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Joggers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Joggers
R 849,95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose Trousers
R 799,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
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Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
R 799,95
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
R 1 199,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Trousers
R 1 399,95
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings (Extended Size)
R 749,95
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
R 599,95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
R 1 299,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
R 479,95
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
R 1 599,95
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
R 749,95
Nike Sportswear Classic
Nike Sportswear Classic Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Classic
Girls' High-Waisted Flared Leggings
R 649,95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
R 799,95
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
R 1 299,95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
R 1 699,95
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
R 699,95
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Woven Trousers
R 1 399,95
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
R 749,95
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
R 799,95
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Knit Training Trousers
R 849,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
R 1 899,95
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Jogger
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Jogger
R 1 399,95
Nike One
Nike One Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
Bestseller
Nike One
Girls' Dri-FIT Flared Leggings
R 699,95
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
R 999,95
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
R 649,95
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Woven Trousers
R 999,95
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
R 1 699,95
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Joggers
R 1 699,95
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
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Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
R 2 299,95
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
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Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
R 1 899,95
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
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F.C. Barcelona Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
R 1 899,95
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
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F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
R 1 299,95
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
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F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
R 2 299,95
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
R 1 299,95
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
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Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
R 1 799,95
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
R 1 099,95
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Trousers
R 1 399,95
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
Just In
Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
R 899,95