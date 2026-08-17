Older Kids

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
R 1 099,95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
R 1 499,95
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
R 899,95
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+2
Just In
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 899,95
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
R 1 199,95
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
R 849,95
Air Jordan MVP 92
Air Jordan MVP 92 Older Kids' Shoes
+6
Air Jordan MVP 92
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 199,95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 799,95
Jordan Court Connect Low
Jordan Court Connect Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Court Connect Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 399,95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 799,95
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 799,95
Jordan All Game
Jordan All Game Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
Jordan All Game
Older Kids' Basketball Shoes
R 1 199,95
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 499,95
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Air Jordan 3 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 3 Retro
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 999,95
Nike Rift 2 SE
Nike Rift 2 SE Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
Nike Rift 2 SE
Big/Younger Kids' Shoes
R 1 599,95
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Low SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 999,95
Jordan Spizike Low
Jordan Spizike Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Jordan Spizike Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 499,95
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 299,95
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Jordan Son of Mars Low Older Kids' Shoes
+1
Jordan Son of Mars Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 499,95
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
NikeCourt Borough Low
NikeCourt Borough Low Older Kids' Shoes
NikeCourt Borough Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 299,95
Air Jordan 1 Low
Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
+3
Air Jordan 1 Low
Older Kids' Shoes
R 1 899,95
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble Older Kids' Shoes
Nike Air Max 95 Big Bubble
Older Kids' Shoes
R 2 799,95