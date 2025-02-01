ALEXIA PUTELLAS

Alexia(49)

Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Tacos de fútbol para terreno firme
Materiales reciclados
$295
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Tacos de fútbol para terreno firme
Materiales reciclados
$170
FC Barcelona alternativo 2025/26 Stadium
FC Barcelona alternativo 2025/26 Stadium Jersey de fútbol Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica para mujer
Materiales reciclados
$95
FC Barcelona alternativo 2025/26 Stadium
FC Barcelona alternativo 2025/26 Stadium Jersey de fútbol Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica para hombre
Materiales reciclados
$95
“MY GAME IS SCARIEST WHEN I CAN ANTICIPATE.”
- Alexia
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Tacos de fútbol para terreno firme
Materiales reciclados
$270
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Tacos de fútbol para terrenos múltiples
$90

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Playera de fútbol de manga larga de cuello redondo Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
$55

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Pants de fútbol Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
$55

Nike Field General "Butter"
Nike Field General "Butter" Tenis para mujer
29% de descuento
Nike LD-1000
Nike LD-1000 Tenis para mujer
$105

Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Camisa de manga larga holgada con botones para mujer
14% de descuento

Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin
Nike Sportswear Chill Poplin Camiseta de tirantes slim cropped para mujer
14% de descuento

FC Barcelona local 2025/26 Stadium
FC Barcelona local 2025/26 Stadium Jersey de fútbol Nike Dri-FIT Replica para hombre
Materiales reciclados
$95
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Sudadera oversized de cuello redondo para mujer
13% de descuento

Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Leggings para niña talla grande
Lo más vendido
$40

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Conjunto deportivo de fútbol de tejido Woven Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
$80

Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Jersey de fútbol Dri-FIT para hombre
Materiales reciclados
$80

Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Tacos de fútbol para pasto artificial
$280
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Pro LE
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Pro LE Tacos de fútbol para terrenos múltiples de corte low para niños de preescolar
Materiales reciclados
19% de descuento

FC Barcelona 2025/26 Match alternativa
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Match alternativa Jersey de fútbol Nike Dri-FIT ADV Total 90 Authentic para hombre
Materiales reciclados
$170
FC Barcelona alternativo 2025/26 Stadium
FC Barcelona alternativo 2025/26 Stadium Jersey de fútbol Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Replica para niños talla grande
Materiales reciclados
$80
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Tacos de fútbol para terrenos múltiples para niños grandes
$65

Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Tacos de fútbol para cancha cubierta para niños grandes
18% de descuento
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Playera para niños talla grande
Lo más vendido
$20

Nike Pro
Nike Pro Shorts para niña
Materiales reciclados
$27

Nike Air Max SNDR
Nike Air Max SNDR Tenis para mujer
$190
Nike Air Pegasus 2005
Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Tenis para mujer
24% de descuento

Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Chamarra deportiva plisada para mujer
$200

Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Skort de tejido Woven para mujer
Materiales reciclados
23% de descuento

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Playera de fútbol Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
$30

Nike Academy
Nike Academy Shorts de fútbol Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
13% de descuento

Nike Indy High Support
Nike Indy High Support Bra deportivo ajustable con almohadillas para mujer
Materiales reciclados
$50

Nike Pro 365
Nike Pro 365 Shorts de 13 cm para mujer
Materiales reciclados
12% de descuento

Nike Tech
Nike Tech Chamarra de tejido Woven para hombre
$130
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Bra deportivo de baja sujeción sin almohadilla para mujer
Materiales reciclados
$40

Nike Strike
Nike Strike Playera de fútbol de manga corta Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
24% de descuento

Nike Strike
Nike Strike Shorts de fútbol Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
$45

Nike Strike
Nike Strike Playera de cuello redondo de fútbol Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
29% de descuento
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Pants de fútbol Dri-FIT para mujer
Materiales reciclados
14% de descuento

FC Barcelona local 2025/26 Stadium
FC Barcelona local 2025/26 Stadium Jersey de fútbol Nike Dri-FIT Replica para niños talla grande
Agotado
$80
FC Barcelona local 2025/26 Stadium
FC Barcelona local 2025/26 Stadium Jersey de fútbol Nike Dri-FIT Replica para mujer
Agotado
$95
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Calcetines de fútbol hasta la rodilla
Materiales reciclados
$20

FC Barcelona visitante 2025/26 Stadium
FC Barcelona visitante 2025/26 Stadium Jersey de fútbol Kobe Dri-FIT Replica para hombre
Materiales reciclados
$95
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Academy Tacos de fútbol para pasto sintético (turf) para niños grandes
$65
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Tacos de fútbol para pasto artificial
$170
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away
FC Barcelona 2025/26 Match Away Jersey de fútbol Kobe Dri-FIT ADV Authentic para hombre
Materiales reciclados
$170
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy
Nike Phantom 6 Low Academy Tacos de fútbol para pasto artificial
$90
FC Barcelona visitante 2025/26 Stadium
FC Barcelona visitante 2025/26 Stadium Jersey de fútbol Kobe Dri-FIT Replica para niños talla grande
Materiales reciclados
$80