Tras recorrer las maravillas glaciales de Islandia, nuestro equipo de diseño se inspiró para crear una sudadera con gorro forrada de tejido Fleece que mantiene la calidez y repele el agua durante las caminatas de media estación e invernales. Además, está confeccionada con al menos un 75% de materiales sustentables creados a partir de una mezcla de fibras de algodón orgánico y fibras de poliéster reciclado.
4.5 Estrellas
승현유167064687 - 15 ago 2022
size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!
1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 jun 2022
According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors
12859978047 - 17 may 2022
Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.