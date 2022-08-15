Ir al contenido principal
      Tras recorrer las maravillas glaciales de Islandia, nuestro equipo de diseño se inspiró para crear una sudadera con gorro forrada de tejido Fleece que mantiene la calidez y repele el agua durante las caminatas de media estación e invernales. Además, está confeccionada con al menos un 75% de materiales sustentables creados a partir de una mezcla de fibras de algodón orgánico y fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color que se muestra: Duna/Blanco cumbre/Sombrío apagado
      • Estilo: DH3087-126

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla M y mide 1.85 m
      • Ajuste oversized que brinda una sensación holgada y amplia
      • Si generalmente usas estilos para hombre elige tu talla habitual. Si generalmente usas estilos para mujer elige una talla menos.

      Método de fabricación

      • Al combinar poliéster reciclado y algodón orgánico se crea un material de rendimiento que reduce las emisiones de carbono y la cantidad de agua y químicos en comparación con las mezclas de poliéster virgen y algodón cultivado tradicionalmente.
      • El algodón orgánico es cultivado sin productos químicos sintéticos y utiliza menos agua que el algodón convencional. El poliéster reciclado reduce los desechos y las emisiones de carbono en aproximadamente un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      • ACG

        승현유167064687 - 15 ago 2022

        size is very good and color is my best like color thank you!

      • Instant favorite hoodie

        1ec86f5d-e68b-42df-985f-d39d54852d72 - 16 jun 2022

        According to Nike’s description fit and considering the reviews, it definitely have an oversized fit, I ordered XS, I’m 171cm/5’7” talll and 72kg. It fits me just perfect, kinda short but nothing to worry about, the construction and materials are just awesome, heavyweight hoodie for cold days. Considering buy another in other Color, by the way the embroidery is bright and beautiful, vibrant colors

      • Toasty

        12859978047 - 17 may 2022

        Picked this up in XL in the bright color, it is a little short in length, but such a nice double layer hood, perfect for those early mornings by the lake. Really happy with this, I would recommend.