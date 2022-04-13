La mochila estampada Nike Brasilia está lista para el aula con un compartimento principal para guardar libros y útiles escolares. El bolsillo delantero con cierre ayuda a mantener los objetos pequeños organizados, mientras que los bolsillos laterales de malla pueden guardar una botella de agua.
4.5 Estrellas
Hoffo - 13 abr 2022
Great bag for high school. Fits everything in and easy to carry.
Nic N - 18 feb 2022
Bought for my tween son for his birthday and he loves it
Heymish - 13 feb 2022
Really good size bag for the little ones but when they get a little older and need to bring more stuff home the front pocket needs to be deeper.