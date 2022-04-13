Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Brasilia

      Mochila para niños (18L)

      $35

      Altamente valorado
      Negro/Negro/Blanco
      Azul universitario/Azul universitario/Verde impacto

      La mochila estampada Nike Brasilia está lista para el aula con un compartimento principal para guardar libros y útiles escolares. El bolsillo delantero con cierre ayuda a mantener los objetos pequeños organizados, mientras que los bolsillos laterales de malla pueden guardar una botella de agua.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: BA6029-010

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Evaluaciones (48)

      4.5 Estrellas

      • Laptop compatible.

        Hoffo - 13 abr 2022

        Great bag for high school. Fits everything in and easy to carry.

      • Cool Nike Backpack

        Nic N - 18 feb 2022

        Bought for my tween son for his birthday and he loves it

      • Deeper front pocket

        Heymish - 13 feb 2022

        Really good size bag for the little ones but when they get a little older and need to bring more stuff home the front pocket needs to be deeper.