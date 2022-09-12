Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Brasilia 9.5

      Maleta de entrenamiento (grande, 95L)

      $52

      La maleta de entrenamiento Nike Brasilia mantiene todo tu equipo de entrenamiento y más a la mano. El compartimento lateral está diseñado para llevar el calzado aparte, mientras que los bolsillos interiores y exteriores son ideales para organizar las cosas. Úsala para ir al gimnasio o para salir lejos el fin de semana. Tenemos lo que necesitas. Este producto está fabricado con al menos un 65% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: DO9193-010

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado utilizado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. Luego, a partir de los pellets, se fabrica un hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos para proporcionar un rendimiento óptimo con un menor impacto en el medio ambiente.
      • Además de reducir los desechos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta en un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera un promedio de 1000 millones de botellas de plástico anualmente de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (9)

      4.8 Estrellas

      • Duffel bag

        AJ90 - 12 sept 2022

        Husband loves it and is using it for work trips. It’s really roomy inside

      • This thing is hugr

        TBaco - 16 jun 2022

        I ordered this online for pick up in store. I was shocked at how big this bag is- we fit a pillow in the bottom compartment, clothing, sheets, towel etc in the main compartment and toiletries in the front compartment. It holds everything!

      • Perfect

        Abby - 29 may 2022

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very big on inside perfect for traveling just what I needed

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike