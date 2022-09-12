La maleta de entrenamiento Nike Brasilia mantiene todo tu equipo de entrenamiento y más a la mano. El compartimento lateral está diseñado para llevar el calzado aparte, mientras que los bolsillos interiores y exteriores son ideales para organizar las cosas. Úsala para ir al gimnasio o para salir lejos el fin de semana. Tenemos lo que necesitas. Este producto está fabricado con al menos un 65% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.
AJ90 - 12 sept 2022
Husband loves it and is using it for work trips. It’s really roomy inside
TBaco - 16 jun 2022
I ordered this online for pick up in store. I was shocked at how big this bag is- we fit a pillow in the bottom compartment, clothing, sheets, towel etc in the main compartment and toiletries in the front compartment. It holds everything!
Abby - 29 may 2022
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very big on inside perfect for traveling just what I needed