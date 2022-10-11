Ir al contenido principal
      Para las aventureras que viajan por el mundo solo con lo indispensable atado a sus espaldas. Aquellas que no tienen miedo de repetir atuendos y conocen su estilo. Disfruta de sujeción durante todo el día sin sacrificar la comodidad, con el bra deportivo Alate Minimalist, que ofrece una experiencia única de acolchonado, tirantes completamente ajustables y un diseño de perfil bajo que combina con todo. Con una suave tela absorbente de sudor, este bra mantiene la transpirabilidad y la comodidad durante todo el día. Este producto está fabricado con al menos un 50% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Negro/Gris humo oscuro
      • Estilo: DM0526-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla S
      • Altura: 1.80 m
      • Busto: 86 cm
      • Corte ajustado que se adapta al cuerpo
      • Baja sujeción: se siente como un abrazo suave con mucha libertad

      Método de fabricación

      • El poliéster reciclado utilizado en los productos Nike procede de botellas de plástico recicladas que se limpian, se desmenuzan y se convierten en pellets. Luego, a partir de los pellets, se fabrica un hilo nuevo de alta calidad que se utiliza en nuestros productos para proporcionar un rendimiento óptimo con un menor impacto en el medio ambiente.
      • Además de reducir los desechos, el poliéster reciclado reduce las emisiones de carbono hasta en un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen. Nike recupera un promedio de 1000 millones de botellas de plástico anualmente de vertederos y canales.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (31)

      4.5 Estrellas

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02 sept 2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25 jul 2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        TJ - 15 jul 2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

