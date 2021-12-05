Ana içeriğe geç
|

      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft

      Genç Çocuk Ayakkabısı

      ₺2.599,90

      Yüksek Puanlı
      Beyaz/Pure Platinum/Violet Frost/Metallic Silver
      Anthracite/Team Red/Summit White/Siyah
      Beyaz/Beyaz/Beyaz/Beyaz

      Nike Air Max 95 Recraft, OG modele sadık kalan bir tasarımla ikonun 25. yıl dönümünü kutluyor. Air, tasarım çizgileri ve tanıyıp sevdiğin stiliyle çocukların kullanımına uygun şekilde yenilendi.

      • Gösterilen Renk: Beyaz/Beyaz/Beyaz/Beyaz
      • Stil: CJ3906-100

      • G E. - 05 Ara 2021

        Can’t really review as have bought these as a Christmas present for my son. Only thing he’s asked for so he will be over the moon! Delivery was fast and easy no problems

      • Excellent

        L I. - 27 Eki 2021

        Really comfortable and very happy with my purchase.

      • Classic shoe!!!

        E R. - 07 Eyl 2021

        Classic shoe goes perfect for my kids school uniform.