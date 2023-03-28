Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Gym Clothing

      Nike Hyverse
      Nike Hyverse Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Hyverse
      Men's Dri-FIT UV Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      €37.99
      Nike Unlimited
      Nike Unlimited Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Unlimited
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €54.99
      Nike Primary
      Nike Primary Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Primary
      Men's Dri-FIT Short-sleeve Versatile Top
      €47.99
      Nike Form
      Nike Form Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Form
      Men's Dri-FIT 18cm (approx.) Unlined Versatile Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Yoga Therma-FIT Luxe
      Women's Reversible Fleece Trousers
      €99.99
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT ADV Aura
      Women's Slim-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      €59.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard-Fit Short-Sleeve Top
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe Women's Twist Cropped Short-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Luxe
      Women's Twist Cropped Short-Sleeve Top
      €49.99
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Long-Sleeve Top
      €49.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Flex Vent Max
      Men's 21cm Training Shorts
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's Mid-Rise Cropped Mesh Panel Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Older Kids' (Boys') Tights
      €34.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Victory
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Victory Women's Mid-Rise Training Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Bliss Victory
      Women's Mid-Rise Training Trousers
      €64.99
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Gift Card null
      Promo Exclusion
      Nike Gift Card
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      €104.99
      Nike Dri-FIT Fleece
      Nike Dri-FIT Fleece Men's Pullover Fitness Hoodie
      Member Access
      Nike Dri-FIT Fleece
      Men's Pullover Fitness Hoodie
      €79.99
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      €69.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Nike Alate Ellipse Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Alate Ellipse
      Women's Medium-Support Padded Longline Sports Bra
      €59.99
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Nike gym clothes: follow your passion

      Since we began in 1964, our journey has been about a single goal: helping athletes everywhere achieve their targets—and then smash past them. Whether you're building speed, endurance, strength or muscle mass, Nike gym clothing is built to help you get to where you need to be.

      Our gym wear range includes breathable tops and t-shirts that let your skin breathe, helping you stay cool and focused. We have shorts, leggings and joggers so you can choose the fit you want. Looking for extra support? You'll find specialist compression workout clothes that offer the added protection you need.

      Great fitness clothing begins with the right fabrics. Keep an eye out for gym gear made with our Dri-FIT technology. It wicks sweat away from the skin, where it evaporates quickly, so you stay dry, fresh and focused. You'll also find training clothing made from stretchy materials that move with you and recover instantly, so it's like wearing a supportive second skin. When it's time to cool down, look for snug fleece layers and down-filled coats that lock in warmth and protect your muscles.