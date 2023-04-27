- Buying GuideWhat to Wear for Outdoor Winter Workouts
- Buying GuideThe Best Nike Shoes (and Gear) for Running an Ultramarathon
- Buying Guide13 Nike Essentials to Keep Stashed in Your Gym Bag
- Buying GuideThe 8 Best Fitness Gifts From Nike
- Sport & ActivityHow the Nike Run Club App Can Help You Reach Your Running Goals
- Buying GuideThe Best Nike Shoes for Weightlifting
- Buying GuideThe Simple Guide to Finding the Right Training Shoe
- Styling Tips4 Cute Outfit Ideas for Women—for Every Workout
- Buying GuideWhat Nike Shoes Are Best For Deadlifts?
- Buying GuideWhat are Nike's Best Shoes for CrossFit?
Women's gym trainers: elevate your performance
We take pride in creating women's gym trainers that exceed expectations. From our iconic Nike Air Zooms from '97 to our ground-breaking SpeedRep range, every pair is meticulously engineered to help supercharge your workout.
For trail runs, marathons and round-the-block 5Ks, the bouncy soles of our women's training shoes will put a spring in your step. Plus, trainers with Flyknit fabric feel ultra-lightweight and flexible. The materials move dynamically and respond to your every stride. For strength workouts, flat soles help to keep you stabilised. And padded ankle collars and supportive sides secure your feet during every squat and lunge.
Keep your feet cool while you're working up a sweat in a pair of Nike training shoes for women. State-of-the-art mesh provides ventilation, so you stay comfortable and dry. Tap into a modern aesthetic with clean lines and metallic accents, or go full retro with sharp white finishes and chunky soles.