- Styling tipsWhat to wear to the gym: 5 outfit essentials
- Buying guideThe best Nike sports bras for running
- Styling TipsHow to Style Nike Tracksuit Bottoms
- Styling TipsShop These Nike Monochrome Outfit Ideas
- Buying GuideThe Best Cosy Clothing by Nike to Shop Now
- Buying GuideThe Best Nike Maternity Outfits for Any Occasion
- Buying GuideThe Top 9 Nike Gift Ideas for Dancers
- Buying GuideHow to Choose the Right Nike Sports Bra for Yoga
- Styling TipsSpike and Set in Style with These Volleyball Outfits from Nike
- Buying Guide13 Nike Essentials to Keep Stashed in Your Gym Bag
Women's sports bras: work out with confidence
Our body-hugging sports bras will keep you secure so you can train with confidence. From high-support sports bras with moulded cups to light-support bras with removable padding, find the design that's right for you. Adjustable straps let you achieve that perfect fit, while elasticated material makes our sports bras easy to take on and off. And no matter which sports bra you choose, expect a comfortable feel and a smooth finish.
Stay cool in breathable fabric
Our high-performance women's sports bras help to keep you cool. Bras made with Dri-FIT technology wick sweat away from the skin, so you stay drier during workouts. Our lightweight, stretchy fabrics let you move freely with nothing weighing you down. Mesh panels offer different levels of breathability, while racerback straps with keyhole details allow for a little extra airflow—ideal for pushing through those last reps.
Train hard in a compression sports bra
For those intense sessions, go for our most supportive styles. Our high-support sports bras are all about minimising bounce without making you feel restricted. Moulded cups accentuate your natural shape while also giving you the coverage you need. Overlays across the chest enhance support and wide stabilising straps keep everything in place. For the ultimate secure feel, try a compression sports bra. These tight-fitting bras give maximum support—ideal for when you're working hard.
Switch it up with medium support
Looking for versatility? Check out our medium-support sports bras. Smooth, soft and ultra-comfortable, these bras suit a range of mid-impact workouts like spin, cross-training and running. Go for styles with sewn-in padding for extra shaping and support. Plus, our sports bras look just as good on their own as they do layered under tops.
Move freely in light-support women's sports bras
When you need gentle support, choose our lighter sports bras. Made from ultra-soft fabric, these bras feel like a second skin. Strap-back designs will give you the freedom to flow through any routine. Keep it simple in a non-padded bra, or opt for styles with removable padding for extra shape and coverage. Yoga fans will love our super-soft bras with high necklines—even when you're doing inversions, these comfy bras feel snug.
Turn to longline sports bras for extra coverage
Our longline sports bras provide support with extra coverage, made from ribbed and smooth fabrics that feel comfortable against your torso. Find a variety of support levels, from high-compression models to light-support styles for those gentle practices.
Create your look in a colourful sports bra
When it comes to design and colour options, we've got you covered. Whether you're looking for a fun, pink sports bra or a sleek black piece, you'll find it in our collection. Choose from vibrant graphics, blocked colours and eye-catching details to express your individual style. It's all up to you.
Keep it sustainable
Look for our Sustainable Materials tag for sports bras that feature recycled polyester. Choose from a variety of colours, styles and fits, and get the right level of support with designs that are good for you and kind to our planet.
Find women's sports bras made for mothers
Stay comfortable in our first-ever women's sports bra for expectant and new mothers. Discreet layers and moisture-managing fabric make feeding and pumping a little easier. And you can adjust the slider on the band to find your perfect fit. These sports bras are ideal for medium-impact sports like yoga, gym workouts and cycling and will support you through pregnancy and beyond.
Why should I wear a sports bra?
Sports bras provide extra support and comfort, so you can train with confidence. Typically made from lightweight, stretchy fabrics, they're designed to move with you while keeping you secure. A well-fitting sports bra should help to improve your posture, reduce bounce and minimise discomfort as you exercise. It can also help to minimise chafing and irritation during long runs or workouts.