Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights
        3. /
      3. Tights & Leggings

      Women's Tights & Leggings

      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Rise 
      (0)
      High-Waisted
      Icon 
      (0)
      Support Level 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Pockets
      Reflective
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Plus Size
      Sports 
      (0)
      Running
      Training & Gym
      Yoga
      Dance
      Basketball
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Size 
      (0)
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Nike Premium Leggings
      Nike Premium Leggings
      Find Your Feel
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Jordan (Her)itage Women's Shorts
      Jordan (Her)itage
      Women's Shorts
      Nike One (M)
      Nike One (M) Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One (M)
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings (Maternity)
      €69.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Full-Length Graphic Training Leggings
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV "New Sands"
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV "New Sands" Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike ACG Dri-FIT ADV "New Sands"
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Running Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise All-over Print Leggings
      €54.99
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro Dri-FIT
      Women's Mid-Rise 8cm (approx.) Graphic Training Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Training Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's High-Waisted 8cm (approx.) Training Shorts with Pockets
      €44.99

      Transform your workouts with women's leggings and tights

      Our women's leggings and tights are made with plenty of stretch to move with you as you run, jump and lunge. Mesh panels let your skin breathe while you sweat, keeping you dry and comfortable from the first mile to the last. For a feel-good choice, go for Nike leggings for women made with recycled and sustainable materials. Silky fibres feel ultra-soft and are completely opaque too, so you can squat with confidence. Plus, lightweight fabrics keep your workout distraction-free.

      If you like plenty of support during your workout, choose high-waisted sports leggings. They've also got fully elastic waistbands for maximum comfort. When you're pounding the pavements on warm days, keep your cool in a pair of cropped leggings. On chilly days, our full-length and 7/8 designs offer full coverage. A pair of Nike leggings for women with pockets on the sides and waistband offers plenty of secure space to stash your keys and phone while you're on the go.