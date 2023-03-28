- Buying GuideHow to Pick the Best Nike Running Jacket (or Gilet) for Cold Weather
Running clothing: move in style
The Nike journey began with running back in 1971. Today, running clothes are still at the heart of what we do, and we're constantly fine-tuning our gear to maximise your performance. Make the most of weekend park runs in breathable, comfortable kit in the freshest new shades and cuts. Power along outdoor trails in any weather, in clothing that works as hard as you do. Or own the streets in running gear that's built to keep you feeling strong over tough distances.
Run in any weather
Nike running clothing is engineered to work in challenging conditions. Our lightweight shorts and singlets use mesh fabrics to deliver extra airflow on hotter days. When the temperature drops, layer up in long-sleeve styles made from breathable knits. Look out for tops with thumbholes that extend the coverage to your hands. Whatever the weather, our Dri-FIT Technology will wick sweat away from your skin, so you stay dry and comfortable.
Hit the trail in outdoor running gear
Stay fresh and comfortable on tough outdoor runs in our specially designed gear. Wrap up for chilly starts in lightweight base layers, made with ventilated fabric to optimise your body temperature as you warm up. Packable running jackets make it easy to adapt your kit to changing conditions. You'll also find reflective design elements that add extra visibility for late evenings and early mornings. Look out for tops and bottoms with multiple pockets to store phones, cards and keys – plus essential snacks to power you through long-distance runs.
Support your performance with the essentials
Performance running wear is about more than tops and bottoms – what's underneath is important too. Our sports bras minimise bounce and set you free to enjoy your run. These come in padded and non-padded designs to suit your style. And to take care of your feet, our ultra-thin lightweight socks are engineered to fit like a second skin, with ventilation panels and non-slip soles.
Get ahead in the latest looks
Discover running clothes that look as good as they feel in our latest collections. Be inspired by striking prints teamed with iconic Nike branding. Stand out in bold colour-block patterns, fresh pastels and primary brights, or add pops of colour to your running apparel with contrasting zippers and drawcords. You can hit the road in matching pieces, or mix up your selection with boldly clashing styles. If you'd rather keep your style on the down-low, choose classic blacks and blues.
Go green in sustainable running apparel
At Nike, we're committed to making sportswear with genuine green credentials. That's why you'll find running gear made with up to 75% recycled polyester fibres. It's also why we've developed ColorDry technology, which involves dying our fabric using zero water. And it's why our running clothing is built to last. We develop our gear by talking to runners, and learning what makes great quality kit. That's how we landed on sustainable fabrics that move and flex when you do – and hold their shape. And that's not forgetting smart details like breathable panels and storage pockets, for running apparel that supports you mile after mile.