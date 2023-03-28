Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Running
        2. /
      2. Clothing

      Running Clothing

      Sports BrasTops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsJacketsTrousers & TightsShortsTracksuitsSocks
      Gender 
      (0)
      Men
      Women
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (1)
      Running
      Technology 
      (0)
      Dri-FIT
      Fit 
      (0)
      More Sizes 
      (0)
      Big and Tall
      Plus Size
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Reflective
      Best For 
      (0)
      Cold Weather
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Back Type 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (0)
      Nike Pro
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Women's Synthetic Fill Jacket
      €104.99
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika Women's Standard Fit Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika
      Women's Standard Fit Tank
      Nike Challenger
      Nike Challenger Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Challenger
      Men's 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Second Sunrise
      Men's Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Brief-Lined Running Shorts
      €64.99
      Nike Zenvy
      Nike Zenvy Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Zenvy
      Women's Gentle-Support High-Waisted Capri Leggings
      €94.99
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Trail Mont Blanc
      Men's Trail Running Trousers
      Nike Go
      Nike Go Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Go
      Women's Firm-Support Mid-Rise 20cm (approx.) Biker Shorts with Pockets
      €64.99
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike Storm-FIT Run Division
      Men's Flash Running Jacket
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      €49.99
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
      €34.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Nike Dri-FIT One Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT One
      Women's Standard Fit Long-Sleeve Top
      Nike Flex Stride
      Nike Flex Stride Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Flex Stride
      Men's 18cm (approx.) 2-in-1 Running Shorts
      €59.99
      Nike Epic Fast
      Nike Epic Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Epic Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Leggings with Pockets
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's High-Waisted 18cm (approx.) Shorts
      €42.99
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Nike Therma-FIT One Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Therma-FIT One
      Women's Mid-Rise Leggings
      Nike Fast
      Nike Fast Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise Crop Running Leggings
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365 Men's Running Tank
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Dri-FIT Trail Rise 365
      Men's Running Tank
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro
      Women's 8cm (approx.) Shorts
      Nike Pro 365
      Nike Pro 365 Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Pro 365
      Women's 13cm (approx.) Shorts
      €37.99
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Related Categories
      Related Stories

      Running clothing: move in style

      The Nike journey began with running back in 1971. Today, running clothes are still at the heart of what we do, and we're constantly fine-tuning our gear to maximise your performance. Make the most of weekend park runs in breathable, comfortable kit in the freshest new shades and cuts. Power along outdoor trails in any weather, in clothing that works as hard as you do. Or own the streets in running gear that's built to keep you feeling strong over tough distances.

      Run in any weather

      Nike running clothing is engineered to work in challenging conditions. Our lightweight shorts and singlets use mesh fabrics to deliver extra airflow on hotter days. When the temperature drops, layer up in long-sleeve styles made from breathable knits. Look out for tops with thumbholes that extend the coverage to your hands. Whatever the weather, our Dri-FIT Technology will wick sweat away from your skin, so you stay dry and comfortable.

      Hit the trail in outdoor running gear

      Stay fresh and comfortable on tough outdoor runs in our specially designed gear. Wrap up for chilly starts in lightweight base layers, made with ventilated fabric to optimise your body temperature as you warm up. Packable running jackets make it easy to adapt your kit to changing conditions. You'll also find reflective design elements that add extra visibility for late evenings and early mornings. Look out for tops and bottoms with multiple pockets to store phones, cards and keys – plus essential snacks to power you through long-distance runs.

      Support your performance with the essentials

      Performance running wear is about more than tops and bottoms – what's underneath is important too. Our sports bras minimise bounce and set you free to enjoy your run. These come in padded and non-padded designs to suit your style. And to take care of your feet, our ultra-thin lightweight socks are engineered to fit like a second skin, with ventilation panels and non-slip soles.

      Get ahead in the latest looks

      Discover running clothes that look as good as they feel in our latest collections. Be inspired by striking prints teamed with iconic Nike branding. Stand out in bold colour-block patterns, fresh pastels and primary brights, or add pops of colour to your running apparel with contrasting zippers and drawcords. You can hit the road in matching pieces, or mix up your selection with boldly clashing styles. If you'd rather keep your style on the down-low, choose classic blacks and blues.

      Go green in sustainable running apparel

      At Nike, we're committed to making sportswear with genuine green credentials. That's why you'll find running gear made with up to 75% recycled polyester fibres. It's also why we've developed ColorDry technology, which involves dying our fabric using zero water. And it's why our running clothing is built to last. We develop our gear by talking to runners, and learning what makes great quality kit. That's how we landed on sustainable fabrics that move and flex when you do – and hold their shape. And that's not forgetting smart details like breathable panels and storage pockets, for running apparel that supports you mile after mile.