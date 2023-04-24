Women's matching sets: test your limits in style
From challenging runs and gym sessions to studio-based disciplines like Pilates and yoga—our women's co-ord sets are built for serious workouts. Opt for apparel with Nike Dri-FIT technology to stay fresh—it wicks away sweat and allows it to dry fast, so you can stay focused for longer. Meanwhile, two-piece options made with cotton-rich fibres let your skin breathe during workouts. Light, insulating fleeces are ideal for warm-ups, cool-downs and cold-weather training.
Fit is key when you're choosing your sports gear. That's why we make our women's matching sets in a range of options to suit your needs. When you're stretching and want to move smoothly, choose women's co-ord sets with second-skin compressive fits. They give extra support combined with a sculpting, body-hugging outline. Layering up for the cool-down? Pick out slouchy, semi-structured pieces that are easy to put on over your workout gear. They're designed with insulating fibres to lock in heat and keep your muscles warm.
You want to work out, and you want to look good doing it. Luckily, Nike women's sets come in a selection of styles and colours to suit. Choose from timeless and practical shades of black, grey and navy. You can also opt for a softer look with pastel hues, or choose bold jewel tones for extra impact. When it comes to logos, keep it discreet with an understated Swoosh on the chest or leg. Or you can go for a standout finish, with outsize badging and contrast colour-pop detailing.