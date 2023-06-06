- Buying GuideWhat to Wear for Outdoor Winter Workouts
Ultimate comfort. Peak performance.
Taking our name from the Greek goddess of victory feels about right. Female athletes have been central to Nike designs since the 1970s. Today, we continue to make performance-enhancing women's workout clothes and innovative gym wear to keep you feeling focused. Nike Stealth Evaporation fabric disperses moisture, so your gym clothes dry faster and stay fresher. Our high-performance Dri-FIT fabric will keep you cool during those super intense sessions. Choose women's exercise tops with mesh panels for extra airflow.
Whatever your game, you need the right support – that's where our smooth and body-hugging sports bras come in. Adjustable straps give a personalised fit, and back clasps make them easy to put on and take off. Our non-sheer leggings passed the squat test, so you can bend with total confidence. Plus, our women's training clothes have handy features like hidden phone pockets so you can focus on the important things, like nailing that PB.
Whether you're stretching out in your yoga class or hitting a workout hard, you can smash your goals in comfort and style with Nike gym clothes for women.