Older Kids

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
54,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
74,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
44,99 €
Nike Air Max Plus
Nike Air Max Plus Older Kids' Shoes
+5
Bestseller
Nike Air Max Plus
Older Kids' Shoes
144,99 €
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Nike Pegasus Trail 5
Shop
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
59,99 €
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
99,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
Bestseller
Nike Performance Cushioned Crew
Kids' Training Socks (6 Pair)
19,99 €
Nike P-6000
Nike P-6000 Older Kids' Shoes
+8
Bestseller
Nike P-6000
Older Kids' Shoes
89,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
Paris Saint-Germain Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Nike Dunk Low
Nike Dunk Low Older Kids' Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Dunk Low
Older Kids' Shoes
94,99 €
Nike Calm 2.0
Nike Calm 2.0 Older Kids' Slides
Just In
Nike Calm 2.0
Older Kids' Slides
39,99 €
Nike Academy Team
Nike Academy Team Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
Bestseller
Nike Academy Team
Kids' Football Backpack (22L)
32,99 €
Nike Everyday
Nike Everyday Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
Just In
Nike Everyday
Kids' Cushioned Crew Socks (6 Pairs)
19,99 €
Nike JDI Backpack
Nike JDI Backpack Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
Recycled Materials
Nike JDI Backpack
Kids‘ Mini Backpack (11L)
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
+1
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
37,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Cargo Trousers
49,99 €
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Customise
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
84,99 €