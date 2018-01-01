ADDED TO CART
NRC: TRAINING PLANS

Whether you're just starting out or out to PR, the journey
begins here. We have the plans you need to set off right
and finish strong—whatever your level, whatever your goal.

CHOOSE A TRAINING PLAN

READY SET GO
FIRST 10 RUNS

5K
TRAINING: 8 WEEKS

10K
TRAINING: 8 WEEKS

15K
TRAINING: 14 WEEKS

5K
TRAINING: 8 WEEKS

10K
TRAINING: 8 WEEKS

HALF
MARATHON
TRAINING: 14 WEEKS

MARATHON
TRAINING: 18 WEEKS

READY SET GO
FIRST 10 RUNS

FIND YOUR FAST

FIND YOUR STRIDE

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace and
time with the ultimate running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created by
Nike Master Trainers.

COME RUN WITH US

NIKE+ RUN CLUB APP

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERS Running doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out
 the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

WE ARE NOT JUST RUNNERS.
WE ARE ATHLETES. It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes our entire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSE Some days we’ll feel pushed. Some days we’ll push back. Find the meaning in every kilometre.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

RESPECT EVERY WORKOUT.
FEAR NO WORKOUT. It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect is earned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.
THEN ERASE THEM. With regular and consistent work, our weaknesses can become our strengths.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS AS YOU CAN Not every run will be our farthest or fastest, but every run is an achievement and should be seen as such.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

WE BELIEVE IN YOU, EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T. On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community. Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.

THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY

