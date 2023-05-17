Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Tops & T-Shirts
        3. /
      3. Kits & Jerseys

      Kids Kits & Jerseys

      Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolos
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Kids Age 
      (0)
      Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Sports 
      (0)
      Football
      Basketball
      American Football
      Brand 
      (0)
      Jordan
      Nike By You
      Countries 
      (0)
      Club Football Teams 
      (0)
      Kit Type 
      (0)
      NBA 
      (0)
      NFL 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Jersey Grade 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Fit 
      (0)
      Sleeve Length 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Material 
      (0)
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Just In
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €74.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2023/24 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €74.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Fourth
      Older Kids' Jordan Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      €64.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Bestseller
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Liverpool F.C. 2022/23 Third
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2021/22 Away
      Baby & Toddler Football Kit
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      FFF 2022/23 Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022/23 Home
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Tottenham Hotspur 2022/23 Third
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Nike Football Kit
      €64.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/22 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/22 Stadium Home Older Kids' Football Shirt
      Sold Out
      Paris Saint-Germain 2021/22 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Football Shirt
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      FFF 2022 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Football Shirt
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Away
      Baby/Toddler Nike Football Kit
      €59.99
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Home
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      Sustainable Materials
      Galatasaray 2022/23 Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
      €54.99
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Away
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Away Younger Kids' Football Kit
      Sustainable Materials
      F.C. Barcelona 2022/23 Away
      Younger Kids' Football Kit
      €64.99
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Brazil 2022/23 Stadium Away
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Sustainable Materials
      Paris Saint-Germain 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Sustainable Materials
      Inter Milan 2022/23 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €69.99
      Brazil 2023 Stadium Home
      Brazil 2023 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      Coming Soon
      Brazil 2023 Stadium Home
      Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
      €74.99