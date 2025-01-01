  1. Nike Sportswear
Sportswear Tops & T-Shirts(165)

Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Long-Sleeve Knit Polo
Men's Long-Sleeve Knit Polo
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90 T-Shirt
Max90 T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Women's Oversized Cosy 1/4-Zip Logo Sweatshirt
Sustainable Materials
Women's Oversized Cosy 1/4-Zip Logo Sweatshirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's T-Shirt
Just In
Men's T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RON 119.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Just In
Men's T-Shirt
RON 119.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Crew-Neck Jumper
Men's Crew-Neck Jumper
28% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Polo
Men's Short-Sleeve Polo
30% off
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground
Nike Sportswear Metro Ground Older Kids' Cardigan
Sustainable Materials
Older Kids' Cardigan
28% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Loose Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Women's Loose Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Long-Sleeve Top
Girls' Long-Sleeve Top
17% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
Women's Short-Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt
17% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90 T-Shirt
Max90 T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
30% off
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Oversized Long-Sleeved Oxford Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Men's Oversized Long-Sleeved Oxford Shirt
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear T-Shirt
T-Shirt
17% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tank Top
Women's Tank Top
17% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90 T-Shirt
Just In
Max90 T-Shirt
RON 169.99
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Women's T-Shirt
Just In
Women's T-Shirt
RON 169.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Striped T-Shirt
Just In
Women's Tight Striped T-Shirt
RON 169.99
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
26% off
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Just In
Women's T-shirt
RON 149.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Short-Sleeve Ringer T-Shirt
Just In
Women's Short-Sleeve Ringer T-Shirt
RON 149.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Just In
Women's Tight Short-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
RON 169.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Graphic T-Shirt
Just In
Women's Graphic T-Shirt
RON 199.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Slim Retro Polo Top
Just In
Women's Slim Retro Polo Top
RON 229.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Women's Tight Striped T-Shirt
Just In
Women's Tight Striped T-Shirt
RON 169.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's T-shirt
Just In
Women's T-shirt
RON 149.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Waffle
Nike Sportswear Chill Waffle Women's Cropped Tank Top
Just In
Women's Cropped Tank Top
RON 169.99
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials
Nike Sportswear Club Essentials Women's T-Shirt
Just In
Women's T-Shirt
RON 119.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Cropped T-Shirt
Just In
Women's Cropped T-Shirt
RON 149.99
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials
Nike Sportswear Premium Essentials Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
26% off
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Men's T-Shirt
Just In
Men's T-Shirt
RON 279.99
Nike Solo Swoosh
Nike Solo Swoosh Men's T-Shirt
Just In
Men's T-Shirt
RON 249.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Max90 T-Shirt
Just In
Max90 T-Shirt
RON 169.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt
Just In
Men's Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt
RON 329.99
Nike SB
Nike SB Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RON 149.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Older Kids' T-Shirt
RON 79.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Girls' Ribbed Tank Top
Just In
Girls' Ribbed Tank Top
RON 169.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Just In
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
RON 139.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized T-Shirt
Just In
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized T-Shirt
RON 139.99
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Men's T-Shirt
Men's T-Shirt
17% off
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
RON 119.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
RON 119.99
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Just In
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
RON 139.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Slim Long-Sleeve Cropped Top
Women's Slim Long-Sleeve Cropped Top
30% off
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
30% off

Sportswear T-shirts & tops: the essential base layer

However you like to work out, a high-performance sportswear top is essential. You need premium fabrics that can keep you cool when it's hot and when it's chilly. Our streetwear T-shirts are designed for movement. Think ribbed collars for a neat finish and soft, lightweight fabrics that make them a dream to wear. Meanwhile, dropped shoulders, slightly longer sleeves and roomy fits give you plenty of room to move. You'll find the Nike Swoosh embroidered on each piece—a nod to our quality and heritage.

Move freely in sleeveless tank tops crafted from soft cotton jersey. Or for a streamlined feel, pick a slim-fitting cropped tee with added stretch. On cooler days, long-sleeved tops are ideal for layering up-especially when you're warming up on the sidelines. Our range of streetwear tops includes classic polo shirts in hardwearing and breathable piqué cotton. These classic shirts combine easy practicality with iconic looks. Meanwhile, waffle-knit fabrics trap warmth when it's cold, without adding bulk. When the temperature rises, look out for sportswear tops featuring Nike Dri-FIT. This smart fabric wicks away sweat from your skin for quicker evaporation, so you stay dry and comfortable. Our sport T-shirts come in junior sizes, too. You'll find tees in a rainbow of colours—perfect everyday wear for young athletes who are always on the move.

Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sportswear tops with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.