  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Tops & T-Shirts

Nike T-Shirts & Tops

Graphic T-ShirtsLong Sleeve ShirtsShort Sleeve ShirtsSleeveless & Tank TopsKits & JerseysPolosButton-Downs & Flannels
Gender 
(0)
Men
Women
Kids 
(0)
Boys
Girls
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Sale
Colour 
(0)
Black
Blue
Green
Grey
Orange
Pink
Purple
Red
White
Yellow
Brand 
(0)
Nike Sportswear
Jordan
ACG
Nike Pro
Fit 
(0)
Loose
Nike
Nike T-Shirt
Nike
T-Shirt
RON 169.99
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Crew-Neck Jumper
Nike Club
Men's Crew-Neck Jumper
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Women's Diamond Short-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Jordan Sport
Women's Diamond Short-Sleeve Top
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Sustainable Materials
Nike Strike
Men's Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Team 31
Team 31 Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Sold Out
Team 31
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Nike Club
Nike Club Men's Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Club
Men's Short-Sleeve Polo
Jordan
Jordan Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan
Women's Girlfriend T-Shirt
Jordan
Jordan Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Jordan
Women's Oversized Graphic T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Sold Out
Paris Saint-Germain
Men's Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Jordan 23 Engineered
Jordan 23 Engineered Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Sold Out
Jordan 23 Engineered
Men's Short-Sleeve T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Essential
Los Angeles Lakers Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Los Angeles Lakers Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Jordan Wings
Jordan Wings Men's Top
Sold Out
Jordan Wings
Men's Top
Chicago Bulls Essential
Chicago Bulls Essential Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Chicago Bulls Essential
Men's Nike NBA T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear
Men's Max90 T-Shirt
Nike
Nike T-Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Nike
T-Shirt
The Nike Polo Rafa
The Nike Polo Rafa Men's Slim-Fit Polo
Sustainable Materials
The Nike Polo Rafa
Men's Slim-Fit Polo
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Jordan Poolside
Jordan Poolside Men's T-Shirt
Sold Out
Jordan Poolside
Men's T-Shirt
Jordan Air
Jordan Air Men's Basketball Jersey
Sold Out
Jordan Air
Men's Basketball Jersey
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Men's T-Shirt
Sold Out
Paris Saint-Germain
Men's T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Drill Top

Nike T-shirts and tops: breathable comfort

Whether you're training or relaxing, our T-shirts always step up to the mark. We've got colourful tops to bring fun to your workout and monochrome styles for a classic laid-back look. You'll also find our Swoosh printed and embroidered throughout the range for that iconic Nike style. Bold graphics and logo detailing offer a standout finish, too.

Working up a sweat? Pick a top crafted with Nike Dri-FIT technology. It wicks away sweat from the skin so you can work harder for longer. Short sleeves and scoop necks also help to keep you cool. Plus, soft and ultra-light fabrics offer exceptional comfort, allowing you to get the most from your training. Our active tops are also designed with plenty of stretch, so they flex with you as you move.

When chilly weather arrives, pick a style with a funnel neck and long sleeves to lock in warmth. Go for a standard fit for a comfortable feel or a slim polo for a sleek look.