Teen Clothes & Junior Clothes

Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
299,99 lei
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
399,99 lei
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
229,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
329,99 lei
Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
199,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
399,99 lei
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Nike Pro Dri-FIT Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
Bestseller
Nike Pro Dri-FIT
Older Kids' (Girls') Leggings
179,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
429,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
119,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
129,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
399,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
139,99 lei
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
219,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
349,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
279,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
379,99 lei
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Joggers
199,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
129,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pants
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
249,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
79,99 lei
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
449,99 lei
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
299,99 lei
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
449,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
299,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
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Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
229,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
349,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
349,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
579,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
479,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Premier
Tottenham Hotspur Premier Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Premier
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
139,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
429,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
199,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
199,99 lei
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
139,99 lei
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
99,99 lei
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
Nike Studio Fleece Lightweight
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Graphic Crew
249,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Big Kids' (Boys') Open-Hem Trousers
349,99 lei
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei

Clothes for teens and juniors: ready for sport and everyday movement

From PE days to weekend plans, our teen clothes help older kids stay ready for every move. Explore apparel that can handle warm-ups, cooldowns and the journey in between, with easy layers, soft fabrics and fits that let them move their way.


Look out for our junior clothing that features Nike Dri-FIT technology. This renowned material wicks sweat away from their skin for faster evaporation to keep them fresh and snug. When the weather turns, water-repellent finishes help shield them from light rain, and UV protection adds coverage for time in the Great Outdoors. Meanwhile, Nike Tech Fleece designs deliver lightweight warmth without bulk. Club Fleece and French Terry feel smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, making them strong picks for everyday wear.


At Nike, we know teen clothes need to keep up with their changing plans. That's why we have standard fits for a classic feel, oversized cuts for extra room, slim layers for easy stacking and woven pieces when they need durability. Cargo trousers, open-hem joggers and training shorts give their legs space to stretch, sprint and relax. Find full-zip hoodies and tracksuit jackets that make temperature changes simple, from early starts to late finishes. If they're looking for apparel that works beyond sport, mix performance pieces with lifestyle staples for school runs, travel and downtime. Breathable materials, secure pockets, ribbed cuffs and adjustable waistbands help make every outfit easy to add to their daily rotation.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose our junior clothes with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.