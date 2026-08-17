  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Tops & T-Shirts

Older Kids Tops & T-Shirts

(233)
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
229,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
189,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
79,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
139,99 lei
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
139,99 lei
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
99,99 lei
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
729,99 lei
Nike Multi Renew
Nike Multi Renew Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Multi Renew
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
149,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' T-Shirt
119,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
99,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
129,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
169,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') T-Shirt
139,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
429,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
219,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
139,99 lei
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve Top
179,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
139,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
99,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona
F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
139,99 lei
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
129,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
129,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
149,99 lei
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
119,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
479,99 lei
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
169,99 lei
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
129,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
349,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
139,99 lei
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Storm-FIT T-Shirt
139,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
99,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona
F.C. Barcelona Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
F.C. Barcelona
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
139,99 lei
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Aero-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
129,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
129,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
119,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
149,99 lei
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
119,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
479,99 lei
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Running Top
169,99 lei
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
129,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
449,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
349,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
139,99 lei
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Boxy T-Shirt
119,99 lei