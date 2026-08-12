  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Jackets

Older Kids Jackets

(63)
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Big Kids' Repel Running Jacket
299,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
329,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
429,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Mid-Length Puffer Jacket
499,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
329,99 lei
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play' Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear 'All Day Play'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Hooded Puffer Jacket
549,99 lei
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Storm-FIT ADV Rain Jacket
599,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose Puffer Jacket
579,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
399,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
399,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Jacket
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Jacket
379,99 lei
FFF
FFF Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
FFF
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Gilet
379,99 lei
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
449,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Woven Jacket
329,99 lei
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Jacket
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Jacket
379,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hooded Tracksuit
399,99 lei
England
England Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
England
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
449,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona Home
F.C. Barcelona Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
479,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Hooded Tracksuit
399,99 lei
Nike Tech
Nike Tech Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
Nike Tech
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Jacket
399,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Tracksuit
299,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Storm-FIT Football Hooded Rain Jacket
449,99 lei
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Tracksuit
349,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
379,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
449,99 lei
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Woven Jacket
349,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
329,99 lei
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
399,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
429,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner Older Kids' Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Older Kids' Denim Jacket
349,99 lei
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
299,99 lei
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
499,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
329,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
429,99 lei
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
ACG
Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
679,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
529,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
829,99 lei
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Jacket
449,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
279,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Tottenham Hotspur
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
499,99 lei
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
479,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
429,99 lei
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
449,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
349,99 lei
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
349,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Jumper Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Jumper Tracksuit Jacket
399,99 lei
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Woven Tracksuit
379,99 lei
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Nike Sportswear All Day Play Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear All Day Play
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Loose-Fit Puffer Jacket
449,99 lei
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Water-Repellent UV Woven Jacket
449,99 lei
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Woven Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Woven Jacket
349,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Windrunner Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
+1
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Windrunner
Older Kids' Hooded Repel Jacket
329,99 lei
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
399,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hooded Denim Jacket
429,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner Older Kids' Denim Jacket
Nike Sportswear Collection Windrunner
Older Kids' Denim Jacket
349,99 lei
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Repel Running Jacket
299,99 lei
Chelsea F.C.
Chelsea F.C. Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Chelsea F.C.
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
499,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' UV + Repel Jacket
329,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
429,99 lei
ACG
ACG Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
ACG
Older Kids' Phantazama Jacket
679,99 lei
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Night Edition
Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
529,99 lei
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow' Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG 'Lava Flow'
Older Kids' Therma-FIT ADV Jacket
829,99 lei
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Jacket
449,99 lei
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
279,99 lei
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
Tottenham Hotspur
Older Kids' Nike Football Synthetic-Fill Hooded Jacket
499,99 lei
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' STORM-FIT Gilet
479,99 lei
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
429,99 lei
Nigeria
Nigeria Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nigeria
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
449,99 lei
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' Utility Gilet
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' Utility Gilet
349,99 lei
Nike Stride
Nike Stride Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Stride
Kids' Repel UV Training Jacket
349,99 lei
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' (Girls') Jumper Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' (Girls') Jumper Tracksuit Jacket
399,99 lei