      Hoodies & sweatshirts: bring the heat

      From basketball hoodies to yoga sweatshirts, we make our tops for all-day wear and play. They combine the look of a lifestyle hoodie with the technical fabric of high-performance sportswear, so you get intense comfort from the gym to the street. Choose a Nike sweatshirt that highlights heritage details with legacy designs and a standard fit. Or go for an oversized hoodie with updated graphics for a fresh take on a kit bag staple.

      Stay cool and dry in Nike hoodies

      Whether you're training outside or in the gym, you need layers that keep you comfortable. Hoodies with Dri-FIT technology move sweat away from your skin where it can evaporate fast, so you stay dry and focused on your goals. Training sweatshirts with perforations deliver ventilation that lets heat out. And look out for half-zip sweatshirts that let you control the airflow around your body.

      Warmth that keeps you going

      Training outdoors? Keep out the cold with Nike hoodies that use a pullover construction to create a barrier against the weather. Hoodies with Nike Therma fabric deliver soft warmth when the temperature dips. Insulating fabric wicks sweat away to keep you dry while managing your body's natural warmth to keep heat in. Tech Fleece hoodies and crewnecks use double-sided spacer fabric to create a premium look and feel. It gives you warmth without the weight so you can keep training with nothing holding you back. For comfort all day long, choose crewneck sweatshirts in French terry fabric that's brushed on the inside to create a comforting fuzzy softness.

      Hoodies & sweatshirts that are made to move

      We make our sweatshirts with stretchy fabric, so you get total mobility when you're in the zone. Expect lightweight coverage that moves with you when you're warming up on the yoga mat or gearing up for the track. Go for hoodies with thumbholes to keep the sleeves in place, or choose sweatshirts with hem vents that make it easy to bend. Plus, tops with reinforced seams have enhanced durability so your hoodie can take on just as much as you can.

      Be authentic on and off the court

      Get b-ball looks in heavyweight French terry fabric hoodies. These comfortable hoodies have patches and embroidery that deliver a twist on a classic off-court style. Fresh graphics reinvent the Jumpman and give each piece an authentic identity. Pick official NBA team hoodies to rep your team with pride and look like the pros.

      Stay protected from the weather

      If you're heading out into the elements, you need hoodies and sweatshirts that let you concentrate on your performance. Sweatshirts with classic ribbed cuffs and hems protect you from gusty conditions and keep your fit in place while you push forward. And when the weather turns wet, go for a hoodie with a tall collar to help keep out the rain. Hoods with drawcords let you create a loose fit or cinch it in to keep out the cold. And, when the mercury dips, kangaroo pockets are ideal for warming cold hands or dropping in your essentials. Choose a hoodie with a zipped pocket to keep your stuff stashed away safely while you're on the move.