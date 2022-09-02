Avançar para o conteúdo principal
      Para as aventureiras que viajam pelo mundo apenas com aquilo que é essencial pendurado nas costas. Para quem não tem medo de repetir looks e conhece o seu próprio estilo. Desfruta de suporte durante todo o dia sem sacrificar o conforto com o sutiã de desporto Alate Minimalist que proporciona uma experiência de acolchoamento única, alças completamente ajustáveis e um design de baixo perfil que combina com tudo. Com um tecido macio que drena o suor, este sutiã ajuda-te a manter a secura e o conforto durante todo o dia. Este produto é fabricado com, pelo menos, 50% de fibras de poliéster reciclado.

      • Cor apresentada: Preto/Preto/Cinzento Smoke escuro
      • Estilo: DM0526-010

      Tamanho e ajuste

      • A modelo está a usar o tamanho S
      • Altura da modelo: 180 cm
      • Busto da modelo: 86 cm
      • Corte justo para uma sensação que se adapta ao corpo
      • Suporte ligeiro que se assemelha a um abraço suave com bastante liberdade

      Método de fabrico deste produto

      • O poliéster reciclado utilizado nos produtos Nike provém de garrafas de plástico reciclado que são limpas, desfeitas em flocos e convertidas em grânulos. Depois, os grânulos são transformados em fios novos e de alta qualidade para serem utilizados nos nossos produtos, proporcionando o máximo desempenho com um menor impacto no ambiente.
      • Além de reduzir os desperdícios, o poliéster reciclado reduz as emissões de carbono em até 30% em comparação com o poliéster virgem. A Nike desvia, de fábricas de aterros sanitários e vias fluviais, uma média de mil milhões de garrafas de plástico por ano.
      • Sabe mais sobre a jornada Move to Zero rumo à eliminação do desperdício e das emissões de carbono, incluindo como trabalhamos para criar produtos a pensar na sustentabilidade e ajudar a proteger o futuro do ambiente onde vivemos e nos divertimos.

      Avaliações (32)

      4.4 Estrelas

      • Obsessed!

        CarolinaH491411026 - 02/09/2022

        I want to high five whoever designed the fit of this bra. As a petite person with a fuller chest I constantly struggle with finding a comfortable bra. Most lack in support or push my chest out further. I've tried binding my chest and sizing down but that can be painful. This bra is comfy and looks great under clothes. I feel like myself! Thank you.

      • Not a great fit

        Mikelle A. - 25/07/2022

        Not a great fit for women who have smaller chests...I ordered online and the bra didn't fit me at all. The padding is definitely more beneficial for women who have a larger cup size - so I imagine it'll be a more comfortable supportive fit. Just didn't work for me.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
      • I need to get more of these bras!!!

        Tina - 15/07/2022

        I've worn this out while running errands, jogging, walking and doing HIIT and I LOVE it. I am actually wearing it right now after a quick 25min cardio session and I have no issues. It is comfortable, light and soooo soft. I could easily get several of these and replace all my regular bras. I've washed and dried these over 7 times and it has held up extremely well. My only minor gripe is that it comes with a tag, but you can easily cut that off. For reference I wear a 36B regular bra and the medium fits perfectly. It does take a second fiddling with the back strap to get the fit right, but I find most bras are like that, so it didn't bother me at all. If you are on the fence, I'd say get this in several colors because you'll love it.

        Produto recebido gratuitamente ou avaliado como parte de sorteios/ofertas.
