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Football Sale(136)

Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Soft-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Elite
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Turf High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Turf High-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Alexia Putellas'
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Alexia Putellas' Firm-Ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite 'Alexia Putellas'
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Pro
Firm-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Tiempo Ligera Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'. Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boots
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro Firm-Ground Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Phantom 6 Low Pro
Firm-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite Artificial-Grass Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Elite
Artificial-Grass Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Chelsea F.C. Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Knit Tracksuit Jacket
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Knit Tracksuit Jacket
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Men's Shoes
Nike Total 90
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Total90 Premium
Nike Total90 Premium Men's Shoes
Nike Total90 Premium
Men's Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Younger/Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 High Academy
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Vini Jr.'
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Vini Jr.' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Vini Jr.'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Men's Nike Total 90 Football Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Third
Men's Nike Total 90 Football Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'. Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'. Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Premier 3
Nike Premier 3 SG-Pro Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Premier 3
SG-Pro Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
20% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Alexia Putellas'
Nike Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Alexia Putellas' Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Alexia Putellas'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Women's Shoes
Nike Total 90
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro
Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Vini Jr.'
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Vini Jr.' Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Pro 'Vini Jr.'
Older Kids' Firm-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Men's Nike Total 90 Football Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Third
Men's Nike Total 90 Football Woven Tracksuit Bottoms
30% off
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'. Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Club
Indoor Court High-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'. Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy 'Vini Jr'.
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Premier 3
Nike Premier 3 SG-Pro Low-Top Football Boot
Nike Premier 3
SG-Pro Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
30% off
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Atlético Madrid Strike Third Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike Third
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Knit Tracksuit
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Multi-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Nike ReactX Rejuven8 Men's Slides
Nike ReactX Rejuven8
Men's Slides
20% off
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Phantom 6 Low Club
Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Elite
Artificial-Grass High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Younger/Older Kids' Multi-Ground Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
Nike Jr. Phantom 6 Low Club
Older Kids' Multi-ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Younger/Older Kids' Indoor Court Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Superfly 10 Academy
Soft-Ground High-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Bestseller
Nike Jr. Mercurial Vapor 16 Club
Younger Kids' Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off
Nike Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Alexia Putellas'
Nike Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Alexia Putellas' Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
Nike Jr Phantom 6 Low Academy 'Alexia Putellas'
Older Kids' Multi-Ground Football Boot
30% off
Nike Total 90
Nike Total 90 Women's Shoes
Nike Total 90
Women's Shoes
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Artificial-Grass Low-Top Football Boot
30% off
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
Recycled Materials
Nike Mercurial Vapor 16 Academy
Turf Low-Top Football Shoes
30% off

Nike football sale: show your passion for the game

Whether you're stepping out on the pitch or cheering from the stands, you can do it in style with our football sale. You'll find deals on boots, clothing and accessories designed for lovers of the beautiful game. We're talking club-branded bags, sleek caps and sweat-wicking apparel. Swatch-perfect colours and team crests in all the right places make it easy to rep your favourite side—whether they're playing at home, away or in their third kit. Lightweight and breathable materials help you stay comfortable right up to the final whistle. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the range, bringing a premium finish to your gear.


Give it your all when you play in gear from our football accessories sale. Slip a pair of shin guards under your socks to give you confidence when going in for a tackle. A carved-away foam backing gives you a personalised feel, and SuperLock layers press into sock fibres to help secure the fit. You can protect your joints, too, thanks to our springy football boots. Foam in the midsoles helps reduce the impact of your strike for a bouncy feel as you play. Then, take your strike to the next level with boots featuring our NikeSkin touch zone. It brings your foot even closer to the ball for better control while dribbling and passing in wet or dry conditions.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose gear from our football sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.