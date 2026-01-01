Nike football sale: show your passion for the game
Whether you're stepping out on the pitch or cheering from the stands, you can do it in style with our football sale. You'll find deals on boots, clothing and accessories designed for lovers of the beautiful game. We're talking club-branded bags, sleek caps and sweat-wicking apparel. Swatch-perfect colours and team crests in all the right places make it easy to rep your favourite side—whether they're playing at home, away or in their third kit. Lightweight and breathable materials help you stay comfortable right up to the final whistle. Look out for the iconic Nike Swoosh across the range, bringing a premium finish to your gear.
Give it your all when you play in gear from our football accessories sale. Slip a pair of shin guards under your socks to give you confidence when going in for a tackle. A carved-away foam backing gives you a personalised feel, and SuperLock layers press into sock fibres to help secure the fit. You can protect your joints, too, thanks to our springy football boots. Foam in the midsoles helps reduce the impact of your strike for a bouncy feel as you play. Then, take your strike to the next level with boots featuring our NikeSkin touch zone. It brings your foot even closer to the ball for better control while dribbling and passing in wet or dry conditions.
Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose gear from our football sale with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content and shoes with at least 20% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.