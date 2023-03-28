Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Jordan
        2. /
      2. Shoes

      Kids Jordan Shoes

      Older Kids (7-15 yrs)Babies & Toddlers (0–3 yrs)
      Kids 
      (0)
      Boys
      Girls
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      On Sale 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      Red
      White
      Size Range 
      (0)
      Brand 
      (1)
      Jordan
      Icon 
      (0)
      Shoes 
      (0)
      Technology 
      (0)
      Best For 
      (0)
      Shoe Height 
      (0)
      Width 
      (0)
      Benefits 
      (0)
      Features 
      (0)
      Closure Type 
      (0)
      Athletes 
      (0)
      Shop by Promotion 
      (0)
      Air Jordan 5 Retro
      Air Jordan 5 Retro Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 5 Retro
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €149.99
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €64.99
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      €69.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Sold Out
      Air Jordan 1 Low SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG Younger Kids' Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €84.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SS
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Air Jordan 1 Low Older Kids' Shoes
      Sold Out
      Air Jordan 1 Low
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €89.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Member Access
      Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €109.99
      Jordan Break
      Jordan Break Older Kids' Slides
      Jordan Break
      Older Kids' Slides
      €24.99
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Available in SNKRS
      Jordan 1 Retro High OG
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €64.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Baby/Toddler Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Baby/Toddler Shoes
      €59.99
      Jordan Series
      Jordan Series Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Series
      Older Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Jordan 1 Mid Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 1 Mid
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €79.99
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE Older Kids' Shoes
      Air Jordan 3 Retro SE
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €149.99
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Air Jordan 1 Mid Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Mid
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low Older Kids' Shoe
      Air Jordan Legacy 312 Low
      Older Kids' Shoe
      €99.99
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase Older Kids' Shoes
      Bestseller
      Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase
      Older Kids' Shoes
      €99.99
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Jordan 1 Low Alt Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 1 Low Alt
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      €69.99
      Jordan 1
      Jordan 1 Baby Cot Bootie
      Jordan 1
      Baby Cot Bootie
      €42.99
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 11 CMFT Low
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan Play
      Jordan Play Older Kids' Slides
      Jordan Play
      Older Kids' Slides
      Jordan Flare
      Jordan Flare Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan Flare
      Younger Kids' Shoe
      Jordan 2 Retro
      Jordan 2 Retro Younger Kids' Shoes
      Jordan 2 Retro
      Younger Kids' Shoes
      €89.99
      Related Categories