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Older Kids Shorts

Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
22,99 €
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+2
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
19,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+6
Bestseller
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
29,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Athletic Shorts
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Athletic Shorts
37,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 2-in-1 Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Challenger
Nike Challenger Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Challenger
Older Kids' (Boys') Woven Shorts
29,99 €
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
27,99 €
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
24,99 €
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
34,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
37,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Diamond Woven Shorts
44,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Jumpman Woven Play Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
27,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Cargo Shorts
39,99 €
Nike Tempo
Nike Tempo Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Tempo
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
32,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
Jordan
Older Kids' 'We Outside' Skater Shorts
54,99 €