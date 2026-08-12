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Older Kids' & Teen Hoodies & Sweatshirts

(82)
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
+4
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
+9
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Sweatshirt
+2
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Nike Sportswear Athletic Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Athletic
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
+1
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Full-Zip Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Nike Sportswear Studio
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
39,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Oversized 1/4-Zip Top
44,99 €
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
+3
Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Nike Sportswear Air Max Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Air Max
Older Kids' (Boys') Fleece Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
Just In
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' French Terry Hoodie
49,99 €
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Pullover Basketball Hoodie
59,99 €
Nike Club Fleece
Nike Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Full-Zip Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie with Reflective Design Accents
89,99 €
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain Home City Side
Older Kids' Nike Football Fleece Hoodie
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
54,99 €
FFF Tech Fleece
FFF Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
FFF Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip Hoodie
94,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Long-Sleeve Top
49,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Hoodie
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
99,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
39,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
74,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hoodie
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hoodie
59,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Fleece Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT Crew
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
59,99 €
Nike Multi Renew
Nike Multi Renew Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Renew
Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
59,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
54,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
Just In
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Football Oversized Crew Neck
54,99 €
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Just In
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
54,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
Just In
Jordan
Older Kids' Pullover Hoodie
59,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Full-Zip Hoodie
99,99 €
F.C. Barcelona Away
F.C. Barcelona Away Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
F.C. Barcelona Away
Older Kids' Kobe Football Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike ACG
Nike ACG Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike ACG
Older Kids' UV Protection Long-Sleeve Top
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
79,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Nike Football Oversized Crew-Neck
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Long-Sleeve Fleece Top
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Oversized Pullover Hoodie
79,99 €
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Oversized Hoodie
49,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Oversized Pullover Hoodie
44,99 €
Nike Sportswear Studio
Nike Sportswear Studio Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
Nike Sportswear Studio
Girls' Boxy Fleece Crew Neck
39,99 €
Jordan Sport
Jordan Sport Older Kids' Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
Jordan Sport
Older Kids' Therma-FIT Pullover Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' Loose 1/4-Zip Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Nike Sportswear City Utility Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear City Utility
Older Kids' Full-Zip Hoodie
74,99 €
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hoodie
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hoodie
59,99 €
Jordan
Jordan Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Jordan
Older Kids' Brooklyn Realtree Fleece Pullover Hoodie
64,99 €
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT Crew
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT Crew
69,99 €
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Fleece Long-Sleeve Dance Top
59,99 €
Nike Multi Renew
Nike Multi Renew Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Renew
Older Kids' (Boys') Hoodie
54,99 €
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Nike x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Hoodie
Nike x LEGO® Collection
Older Kids' Hoodie
59,99 €
Atlético Madrid Club
Atlético Madrid Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
Atlético Madrid Club
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Full-Zip French Terry Hoodie
54,99 €

Hoodies for teens: cosy, comfortable and iconic

Whether they’re heading to school or hanging out with friends, you can keep them feeling their best with our hoodies for teens. Expect roomy shapes made for easy layering and soft fabric that supports their every move. A wide range of colours and prints means they can pick something to suit their unique style—and the iconic Nike Swoosh adds a premium pop to many of our designs. Look out for options with drawstring ties at the hood, so young athletes can adjust them to get their perfect fit.


When cold weather strikes, make sure they stay cosy with teen hoodies featuring our innovative Therma-FIT technology. The smart fabric works to trap their natural body heat between the fibres, so they get an extra layer of warmth without excess weight. Our materials are both soft and flexible, so future sports stars can move in all directions—and feel great doing it.


In changing conditions, tops with a zip-up fastening make it easy to layer up or let extra heat out. Plus, practical pockets are ideal for keeping essentials close as well as warming hands up during cold snaps. When it’s time to train, ultra-lightweight options are perfect for keeping teens warm, without getting in the way of their game.


Nike's Move to Zero is our journey towards zero carbon and zero waste to help protect the future of sport. To join us, choose sweatshirts for teens with the Sustainable Materials tag. It means we've made the apparel with at least 50% recycled content. Think durable polyester spun from old plastic bottles, carpets and fishing nets diverted from landfill.