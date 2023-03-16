Basketball Shorts
Crafted to provide breathable comfort during games or all-day wear, Nike basketball shorts for men and women keep you cool in the hottest situations. Featuring Nike's premier Dri-FIT technology, these basketball shorts help wick away sweat so that uncomfortable moisture build-up doesn't weigh you down. Made with an adjustable waistband for custom fit, plus extra side vents for enhanced airflow and a natural range of motion. Visit the Nike store to get all the basketball gear you need, including shoes and jerseys for the whole family.
Discover The Lightweight Comfort of Nike Basketball Shorts
Nike's collection of basketball shorts pack so many features, you will want to wear them everywhere. Whether you're practicing free throws or hanging out on a hot day, engineered wipe zones on the shorts help keep your hands sweat-free. Additional side pockets and interior pockets offer secure storage for small belongings or a cell phone. Plus, Nike's collection of team inspired basketball shorts let you show off your favourite clubs and colorways. Up your look with some of Nike's most iconic shoe and clothing styles, featuring collections by Jordan, Lebron and Kyrie Irving.