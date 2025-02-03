  1. Clothing
    2. /
  2. Bottoms
    3. /
  3. Shorts

Fleece Shorts

Tops & T-ShirtsHoodies & SweatshirtsTrousers & TightsShorts
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Colour 
(0)
Sports 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Fleece 
(0)
Tech Fleece
Nike Club
undefined undefined
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€39.99
Nike Club Alumni
undefined undefined
Nike Club Alumni
Men's French Terry Shorts
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Club
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Graphic Shorts
€44.99
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
undefined undefined
Jordan Brooklyn Fleece
Men's Shorts
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Club
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Club
Men's Cargo Shorts
€49.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Men's Shorts
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
€39.99
Nike Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Club Fleece
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€44.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Men's Shorts
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Chill Terry
Women's Mid-Rise 10cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
€39.99
Jordan Flight Fleece
undefined undefined
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Shorts
€79.99
Jordan Flight Fleece
undefined undefined
Jordan Flight Fleece
Men's Diamond Shorts
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
€39.99
Nike Sportswear
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear
Women's High-Waisted 5cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
€59.99
Nike Dry
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Dry
Men's Dri-FIT Fleece Fitness Shorts
€49.99
Nike
undefined undefined
Nike
Younger Kids' Shorts
€27.99
Nike Air
undefined undefined
Nike Air
Women's Mid-Rise Fleece Shorts
€64.99
Nike Club Alumni
undefined undefined
Nike Club Alumni
Men's French Terry Shorts
€44.99
Nike Club Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Club Fleece
Men's French Terry Shorts
€54.99
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Men's Shorts
€69.99
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
undefined undefined
Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
Women's High-Waisted Loose Shorts
€39.99
Nike Club
undefined undefined
Nike Club
Men's French Terry Flow Shorts
€39.99
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
F.C. Barcelona Tech Fleece
Men's Nike Football Shorts
€84.99
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
undefined undefined
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Men's Shorts
€84.99