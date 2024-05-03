Pomiń i przejdź do głównego materiału.
|

Popularne terminy wyszukiwania

Najlepsze sugestie

      1. Nike Black Friday
        2. /
      2. Odzież
        3. /
      3. Kurtki I Bezrękawniki

      Kurtki i płaszcze zimowe w wyprzedaży Nike Black Friday 2023

      Płeć 
      (0)
      Dzieci 
      (0)
      Wiek dziecka 
      (0)
      Przeglądaj wg cen 
      (0)
      Wybierz kolor 
      (0)
      Sporty 
      (0)
      Marka 
      (0)
      Dopasowanie 
      (0)
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Nike Therma Sphere Męska kurtka z kapturem do fitnessu Therma-FIT
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Nike Therma Sphere
      Męska kurtka z kapturem do fitnessu Therma-FIT
      549,99 zł
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Męska kurtka puchowa
      Jordan Essentials
      Męska kurtka puchowa
      889,99 zł
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Bluza z kapturem i zamkiem na całej długości dla dużych dzieci (chłopców)
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Bluza z kapturem i zamkiem na całej długości dla dużych dzieci (chłopców)
      429,99 zł
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Męska kurtka do rozgrzewki
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Jordan Essentials
      Męska kurtka do rozgrzewki
      579,99 zł
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Bezrękawnik męski
      Jordan Essentials
      Bezrękawnik męski
      679,99 zł
      Jordan Renegade Essentials
      Jordan Renegade Essentials Kurtka męska
      Jordan Renegade Essentials
      Kurtka męska
      1199,99 zł
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Damska kurtka z kapturem o luźnym kroju Therma-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer
      Damska kurtka z kapturem o luźnym kroju Therma-FIT
      629,99 zł
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Kurtka z kapturem o luźnym kroju do bioder dla dużych dzieci (chłopców)
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Kurtka z kapturem o luźnym kroju do bioder dla dużych dzieci (chłopców)
      299,99 zł
      Nike Storm-FIT Swift
      Nike Storm-FIT Swift Damska kurtka do biegania
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Nike Storm-FIT Swift
      Damska kurtka do biegania
      679,99 zł
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer Damska kurtka puchowa o luźnym kroju Therma-FIT
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Nike Sportswear Windpuffer
      Damska kurtka puchowa o luźnym kroju Therma-FIT
      999,99 zł
      Nike Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Nike Storm-FIT Windrunner Męski bezrękawnik z izolacją
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Nike Storm-FIT Windrunner
      Męski bezrękawnik z izolacją
      779,99 zł
      Jordan Essentials
      Jordan Essentials Męska parka puchowa
      Jordan Essentials
      Męska parka puchowa
      1699,99 zł
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series Parka damska
      Nike Sportswear Therma-FIT City Series
      Parka damska
      1299,99 zł
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Nike Therma-FIT Damski bezrękawnik do biegania z syntetycznym wypełnieniem
      Nike Therma-FIT
      Damski bezrękawnik do biegania z syntetycznym wypełnieniem
      399,99 zł
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Shine
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Shine Damska kurtka o luźnym kroju Therma-FIT
      Nike Sportswear Classic Puffer Shine
      Damska kurtka o luźnym kroju Therma-FIT
      829,99 zł
      Jordan
      Jordan Damska parka puchowa
      Jordan
      Damska parka puchowa
      1449,99 zł
      Nike Running Division AeroLayer
      Nike Running Division AeroLayer Męski bezrękawnik do biegania Therma-FIT ADV
      Nike Running Division AeroLayer
      Męski bezrękawnik do biegania Therma-FIT ADV
      679,99 zł
      Nike Trail „Cosmic Peaks” GORE-TEX INFINIUM
      Nike Trail „Cosmic Peaks” GORE-TEX INFINIUM Męska kurtka do biegania
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Nike Trail „Cosmic Peaks” GORE-TEX INFINIUM
      Męska kurtka do biegania
      1149,99 zł
      FC Barcelona AWF (wersja trzecia)
      FC Barcelona AWF (wersja trzecia) Męska kurtka piłkarska zimowa Nike FC Barcelona AWF (wersja trzecia)
      Ekologiczne materiały
      FC Barcelona AWF (wersja trzecia)
      Męska kurtka piłkarska zimowa Nike FC Barcelona AWF (wersja trzecia)
      549,99 zł
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner Kurtka z kapturem o luźnym kroju do bioder dla dużych dzieci (chłopców) (szerszy rozmiar)
      Nike Sportswear Windrunner
      Kurtka z kapturem o luźnym kroju do bioder dla dużych dzieci (chłopców) (szerszy rozmiar)
      299,99 zł
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft® Damska parka o oversizowym kroju Therma-FIT
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Nike Sportswear Swoosh Puffer PrimaLoft®
      Damska parka o oversizowym kroju Therma-FIT
      1549,99 zł
      Nike Miler
      Nike Miler Męska kurtka do biegania Repel
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Nike Miler
      Męska kurtka do biegania Repel
      379,99 zł
      Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft®
      Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft® Męska kurtka puchowa z kapturem Storm-FIT
      Ekologiczne materiały
      Nike Windrunner PrimaLoft®
      Męska kurtka puchowa z kapturem Storm-FIT
      1149,99 zł
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Jordan Flight Heritage Kurtka puchowa
      Jordan Flight Heritage
      Kurtka puchowa
      1599,99 zł

      Winter jackets and gilets: deals on tough outerwear 2023

      Check out our Nike Black Friday winter coats promo now. Our winter jackets and gilets combine water-repellent protection with lightweight fabrics to keep you warm and dry in tough conditions. Longer coats with hoods offer full protection from the weather. And when you're warming up for a training session, pick out a shorter gilet style that leaves your arms free.

      Whether you're tearing up the track, training hard or heading to the gym, our quality kit will keep you going – no matter what the weather's like. And with full-length zippers and hoods, it's easy to adjust the level of coverage. Mesh linings ensure breathability, while zip-up pockets are ideal for keeping your valuables secure.

      Want to look your best while you train? Our coats and cover-ups come in both understated and bold styles. Simple monochrome pieces with discreet branding let you keep your vibe on the down-low. Meanwhile, bright colours make a statement. With our winter jackets Nike Black Friday sale now on, it's the perfect time to upgrade your coat.