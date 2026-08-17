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Older Kids Shorts

Nike DNA
Nike DNA Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
Bestseller
Nike DNA
Older Kids' 12.5cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro Fleece
Nike Pro Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
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Nike Pro Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Shorts
429 kr
Nike Crossover
Nike Crossover Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Crossover
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Basketball Shorts
289 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
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Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
329 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
349 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Knit Shorts
349 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' 15cm (approx.) Woven Shorts
399 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' French Terry Shorts
399 kr
Kylian Mbappé Academy
Kylian Mbappé Academy Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Kylian Mbappé Academy
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts
399 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
+1
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Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
229 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Sold Out
Netherlands 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
499 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
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Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
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Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
379 kr
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
FFF 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
Bestseller
FFF 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Woven Shorts
269 kr
Netherlands Strike
Netherlands Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
Netherlands Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
429 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Promo Exclusion
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Beşiktaş J.K.
Beşiktaş J.K. Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
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Beşiktaş J.K.
Older Kids' Nike Football Knit Shorts
499 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
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Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Football Shorts
229 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
+3
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Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Training Shorts
349 kr
Nike MAVN
Nike MAVN Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike MAVN
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Mid-Rise Repel Running Shorts
549 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
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Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 13cm (approx.) Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT 7.5cm (approx.) Shorts
399 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro Leak Protection: Period
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
699 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Dri-FIT Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Biker Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Shorts
329 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') 7.5cm (approx.) Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
Bestseller
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 2-in-1 Shorts
429 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Shorts
399 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts
329 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Woven Training Shorts
329 kr
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') 13cm (approx.) French Terry Shorts
399 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Girls' Woven Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear Club
Girls' Woven Shorts
449 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts
329 kr
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Recycled Materials
Chelsea FC 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Sportswear Collection
Nike Sportswear Collection Older Kids' Denim Shorts
Nike Sportswear Collection
Older Kids' Denim Shorts
599 kr
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Bestseller
Brazil 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
499 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT 12.5cm (approx.) Shorts (Extended Size)
329 kr
Nike Tech Fleece
Nike Tech Fleece Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
Nike Tech Fleece
Older Kids' (Boys') Shorts
749 kr
Nike Dash
Nike Dash Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Dash
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Running Shorts
329 kr
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
Recycled Materials
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
429 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Fleece Shorts
449 kr