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Older Kids Trousers & Tights

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Older Kids (7-15 yrs)
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Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
Nike Mavn
Girls' High-Waisted Leggings
849 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Tracksuit
699 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Loose Trousers
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Loose Trousers
449 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
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Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Pants
429 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Woven Cargo Trousers
699 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Therma-FIT High-Waisted Knit Trousers
749 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Girls' Shorts
Recycled Materials
Nike Pro
Girls' Shorts
329 kr
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
+1
Just In
Nike Sportswear Studio Fleece
Girls' Open-Hem Trousers
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Woven
Older Kids' (Boys') Joggers
1 049 kr
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
949 kr
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece Older Kids' Football Joggers
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Kylian Mbappé Club Fleece
Older Kids' Football Joggers
629 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
Recycled Materials
Nike Sportswear
Kids' Loose Open-Hem Trousers
449 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Older Kids' Joggers
+4
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Older Kids' Joggers
799 kr
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Girls' Joggers
Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
Girls' Joggers
799 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
949 kr
F.C. Barcelona Third
F.C. Barcelona Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
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F.C. Barcelona Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1 049 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
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F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
F.C. Barcelona Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
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F.C. Barcelona Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
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Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit
1 249 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
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Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Hooded Tracksuit
1 049 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Strike Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Pants
749 kr
Kylian Mbappé
Kylian Mbappé Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
Just In
Kylian Mbappé
Older Kids' Nike Football Woven Tracksuit
999 kr
Nike Studio Fleece
Nike Studio Fleece Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
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Nike Studio Fleece
Older Kids' (Girls') Trousers
529 kr
Nike One
Nike One Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
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Nike One
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT High-Waisted Leggings
379 kr