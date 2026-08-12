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Older Kids Tops & T-Shirts

(234)
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Ribbed Long-Sleeve Top
529 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Multi Renew
Nike Multi Renew Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Multi Renew
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
349 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' T-Shirt
289 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT 1/2-Zip Top
499 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
269 kr
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tank Top
329 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
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Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
329 kr
Nike Strike
Nike Strike Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Strike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
Brazil
Brazil Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Brazil
Older Kids' Nike Football T-Shirt
329 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
289 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Oversized T-Shirt
269 kr
Kobe
Kobe Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
Kobe
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Max90 T-Shirt
379 kr
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Short-Sleeve Shirt
999 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
Bestseller
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Short-Sleeve Knit Top
349 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' Max90 T-Shirt
289 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Long-Sleeve Shirt
1 049 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
England National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
Nikola Jokić Denver Nuggets 2024/25 Icon Edition
Older Kids' Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
999 kr
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Norway 2026 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Norway 2026 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Kobe Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
Norway National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Sold Out
France National Team 2026 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
Just In
Paris Saint-Germain
Older Kids' Nike T-Shirt
329 kr
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
Just In
FC Barcelona 2026/27 Match Third
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Authentic Shirt
1 599 kr
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur 2026/27 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Tottenham Hotspur Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Just In
Tottenham Hotspur Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
749 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
+1
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
329 kr
Nike Miler
Nike Miler Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Miler
Older Kids' (Boys') Short-Sleeve Top
329 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
Just In
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
269 kr
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Brazil National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Nike Pro
Nike Pro Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Pro
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
379 kr
England National Team 2026 Match Home
England National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
England National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
F.C. Barcelona Strike
F.C. Barcelona Strike Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
F.C. Barcelona Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
749 kr
Nike Multi Refresh
Nike Multi Refresh Older Kids' (Boys') Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Multi Refresh
Older Kids' (Boys') Top
329 kr
Brazil Academy Pro
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
Recycled Materials
Brazil Academy Pro
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Drill Top
629 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Slim Cropped Ribbed T-Shirt
329 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
Netherlands National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Nike One Fitted
Nike One Fitted Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Recycled Materials
Nike One Fitted
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
349 kr
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Canada 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
Canada 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
Just In
Nike Academy
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Football Top
229 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Just In
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
269 kr
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
799 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
329 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
199 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
499 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
349 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
199 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
229 kr
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
229 kr
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
999 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
289 kr
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
349 kr
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
269 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
329 kr
Nike Multi
Nike Multi Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
Just In
Nike Multi
Older Kids' (Boys') Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Training Top
269 kr
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Just In
Beşiktaş J.K. 2026/27 Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Mavn
Nike Mavn Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
Just In
Nike Mavn
Girls' Dri-FIT Fitted Full-Zip Long-Sleeve Top
799 kr
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
Bestseller
France National Team 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shirt
999 kr
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Promo Exclusion
Tottenham Hotspur 2025/26 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
Nike Academy+
Nike Academy+ Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy+
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Football Top
329 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt (Extended Size)
199 kr
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
Netherlands National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
Sold Out
Atlético Madrid 2025/26 Stadium Third
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Total 90 Football Replica Shirt
949 kr
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Recycled Materials
AFC Richmond 2026 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike
Nike Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
Recycled Materials
Nike
Girls' Dri-FIT Long-Sleeve 1/4-Zip Top
499 kr
Nike Sportswear Club
Nike Sportswear Club Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
Nike Sportswear Club
Older Kids' Knit Short-Sleeve Polo
349 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' T-Shirt
+10
Bestseller
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' T-Shirt
199 kr
Nike Academy
Nike Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
Recycled Materials
Nike Academy
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Top
229 kr
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
+1
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
229 kr
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 2023/24 Icon Edition
Older Kids' (Boys') Nike NBA Swingman Jersey
999 kr
FFF Strike
FFF Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
FFF Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
Nike
Nike Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT T-Shirt
289 kr
England Strike
England Strike Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
Bestseller
England Strike
Older Kids' Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
529 kr
France National Team 2026 Match Home
France National Team 2026 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
Recycled Materials
France National Team 2026 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Aero-FIT Football Shirt
1 599 kr
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Bestseller
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Away
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
999 kr
Nike Victory
Nike Victory Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
Recycled Materials
Nike Victory
Older Kids' (Girls') Dri-FIT Tennis Tank
349 kr
Nike Sportswear Essential
Nike Sportswear Essential Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear Essential
Older Kids' (Girls') T-Shirt
269 kr
Nike Sportswear
Nike Sportswear Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
Nike Sportswear
Older Kids' (Girls') Cropped T-Shirt
329 kr