Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      1. Clothing
        2. /
      2. Trousers & Tights

      Women's Trousers & Leggings

      Joggers & SweatpantsTights & LeggingsCrops & Capris
      Gender 
      (1)
      Women
      Shop By Price 
      (0)
      Sale & Offers 
      (0)
      Sale
      Size 
      (0)
      Colour 
      (0)
      Black
      White
      Brand 
      (0)
      ACG
      Nike Pro
      Fit 
      (0)
      Loose
      Trouser Leg Style 
      (0)
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Oversized Tracksuit Bottoms
      NOK 699
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Tracksuit Bottoms
      NOK 699
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Joggers
      Bestseller
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Joggers
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Nike Solo Swoosh Women's Fleece Trousers
      Nike Solo Swoosh
      Women's Fleece Trousers
      NOK 1,149
      UP TO 30% OFF
      UP TO 30% OFF
      End of Season Sale.
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Plush
      Women's High-Waisted Wide-Leg Cosy Fleece Trousers
      NOK 879
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Joggers
      NOK 1,299
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Woven Joggers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's High-Waisted Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's High-Waisted Open-Hem Tracksuit Bottoms
      NOK 829
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
      Nike Dri-FIT Fast
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8 Warm-Up Running Trousers
      NOK 1,099
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear Club Fleece
      Women's Mid-Rise Oversized Cargo Tracksuit Bottoms
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Nike Sportswear Collection Women's Slit-Hem Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Collection
      Women's Slit-Hem Trousers
      NOK 1,099
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Nike Swoosh Run Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Swoosh Run
      Women's Mid-Rise 7/8-Length Running Leggings
      Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
      Nike Sportswear Chill Knit Women's Tight Mini-Rib Flared Leggings
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Chill Knit
      Women's Tight Mini-Rib Flared Leggings
      NOK 829
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Curve Trousers
      Jordan Chicago
      Jordan Chicago Women's Trousers
      Jordan Chicago
      Women's Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Women's Oversized Logo Tracksuit Bottoms
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Phoenix Fleece
      Women's Oversized Logo Tracksuit Bottoms
      NOK 749
      Nike Power
      Nike Power Women's Training Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Power
      Women's Training Trousers
      NOK 649
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike One
      Women's High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Joggers
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Woven Joggers
      Nike Pro
      Nike Pro Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike Pro
      Women's Mid-Rise Mesh-Panelled Leggings
      NOK 529
      Nike One
      Nike One Women's High-Rise Leggings
      Bestseller
      Nike One
      Women's High-Rise Leggings
      NOK 549
      Nike Sportswear
      Nike Sportswear Women's Woven Cargo Trousers
      Sustainable Materials
      Nike Sportswear
      Women's Woven Cargo Trousers
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Nike Sportswear Essential Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      Just In
      Nike Sportswear Essential
      Women's High-Rise Woven Cargo Trousers
      NOK 899
      Related Categories