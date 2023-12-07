High-impact sports bras: supportive comfort for any challenge
Our high-intensity sports bras provide the maximum level of support, so you run and jump with confidence. The comfortable fits and broad coverage of these bras let you stay focused on chasing your goals relentlessly. Plus, stretchy fabric gives you the feeling of being fully supported without impacting your range of movement.
Shape and coverage for every sport
Our padded and non-padded high-impact bras keep you secure through tough workouts. Encapsulated cups fit your form under workout tops, so you feel comfortable. Choose a high-support sports bra with sewn-in cups for coverage that needs no adjustments. Plus, moulded cups provide natural shaping. Select a full-support sports bra with one-piece pads for real confidence while you're training. These pads go in through a top-loading pocket and can be removed fast to change the fit of the bra or for easy washing.
High-support sports bras for firm comfort
The compressive feel of our high-impact sports bras offers security you can rely on. In our supportive bras, you can stay totally focused on your workout. Nike high-performance sports bras with underwire completely minimise bounce and movement. They're also designed to work with you, so you can enjoy your favourite sport without feeling restricted. Sports bras with Flyknit technology use flexible fabric to reduce the feeling of impact. Plus, they're almost seam-free for a smooth feel against the skin.
Find a fit that's just right
The fit of our high-impact sports bras creates a body-hugging feel. This means you'll stay secure and free to push your training to the maximum. Sports bras with adjustable straps let you fine-tune the fit, so you can adjust it to suit your needs. Plus, our racerback bras sit between the curve of your shoulder blades to allow complete freedom of movement – so, nothing can hold you back.
Keep cool while you're in the zone
Intense training calls for a sports bra that can keep up. Bras made with lightweight mesh deliver ventilation to increase airflow. Strategically placed perforations at the front and under the bust increase breathability to stop you from overheating. High-impact sports bras with keyhole details let cool air in, so you can push harder. And when the competition heats up, our sports bras with Dri-FIT Technology come into their own. This super-soft fabric wicks sweat away from the surface of the skin, so it can evaporate rapidly. You're left feeling dry and ready for anything.
Practical details for the most demanding training
Full-support sports bras with an overlay across the chest add an extra layer of support to minimise bounce. They also have more coverage at the neckline than other styles, so you feel totally secure during high-intensity training. When the hard work is over, sports bras with front zips and hook-and-eye clasps at the back are really easy to get on and off. That means you won't waste any time undressing for your post-game shower.
What is a high-impact sports bra?
A high-impact sports bra is crafted with compression fabrics to provide added support during intense workouts. When it comes to vigorous activities—such as running or high-intensity interval training (HIIT)—these sports bras are ideal for reducing discomfort with minimal bounce and movement. A high-impact sports bra will help keep you protected and confident, no matter what your training throws at you.