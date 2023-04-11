White sports bras: train with confidence
Train without distractions in a white sports bra from Nike. With a body-hugging fit, our sports bras are made for movement. Choose light support for everyday activities, medium support for yoga or strength training, and high support for running or high-impact sessions.
White padded sports bras with moulded one-piece cups provide coverage, so you can concentrate on pushing your limits. Plus, bras with adjustable straps let you find your perfect fit, so you stay secure and ultra-comfortable. For unlimited movement, choose racerback designs, with straps that sit between your shoulder blades.
When you're going all out, you want to feel fresh. That's why some of our sports bras are made with Dri-FIT Technology, which wicks sweat away so it can evaporate fast. Mesh panels provide extra ventilation to keep you cool, whether you're on the court or counting reps at the gym. And when it's time to hit the shower, sports bras with hook-and-eye back closures make taking them off a breeze.