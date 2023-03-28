Skip to main content
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      €64.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Third
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. Voice
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Match Third
      Chelsea F.C. Tech Fleece
      €119.99
      Chelsea F.C. AWF
      €109.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece
      Chelsea F.C.
      €54.99
      Chelsea F.C.
      €54.99
      Chelsea F.C. Club Fleece
      Chelsea F.C.
      Chelsea F.C.
      €59.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Stadium Third
      Chelsea F.C. 2022/23 Third
      Chelsea F.C. Academy Pro
      €69.99
      Chelsea F.C. Strike Elite
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      Chelsea F.C. Strike
      €54.99
      Chelsea F.C. 2021/22 Stadium Third
      €89.99

      Show off your pride in the 2022/2023 Chelsea third kit

      Get match-ready in the new Chelsea third kit from Nike. We have a range of gear available for men, women and kids. Opt for Chelsea tops and T-shirts made with Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin to keep you dry. You can also choose clothing in the Chelsea third kit collection made from high-tech fabrics, so you can stay warm while supporting the Blues.

      We never stop finding new ways to improve our kits so that you can perform your best. And the Chelsea third shirt is no different. You can cheer on your team in styles worn by the pros, and stay dry and comfortable when playing the game. Find tops and T-shirts featuring replica design details with sweat-wicking fabric so you’ll feel as good as you look, from the pitch to the pavement.

      The new Chelsea F.C. third shirt delivers comfort wear after wear, so you can show your pride while in the stands at Stamford Bridge or on the sofa with your mates. Plus, keep your eye out for our sustainable Chelsea third kits featuring recycled polyester for football gear that’s kinder to the environment.

      Chelsea FC 2022/2023 Third Kit
      Release date: 06/10/22
      Colour: Beige & black