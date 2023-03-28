Chelsea home kits 2022/2023: peak performance on the pitch
Nike’s Chelsea F.C. home kits are designed with distinctive details in the club’s bold shade of blue. To rep your favourite team, just pull on a Chelsea home shirt and head to the stands or the pitch. On the chest, you’ll find the iconic ceremonial lion crest opposite the Nike Swoosh.
Hit the field with confidence in our innovative sweat-wicking gear. It's designed to help you stay cool and dry throughout the match, so you can focus on stepping up your game. And that’s not all: we’re proud that our new Chelsea home kit is also part of Nike’s Move to Zero initiative. Our lightweight shirts and shorts in the Chelsea home kit are made from recycled polyester fibres—great for both the planet and the football pitch.
When you’re stepping onto the field, you need the right support—that’s where our Chelsea F.C. football socks come into play. With strategically placed cushioning on the soles, they offer all-day comfort.
Chelsea 2022/2023 Home Kit
Release date: 07/07/2022
Colour: Blue