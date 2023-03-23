Croatia away kits 2022/2023: smart fabric meets pro style
When it's time to train, our Croatia away kit supports your every move. The innovative material is lightweight and breathable to keep you comfortable from the warm-up to the full-time whistle. Plus, Nike Dri-FIT technology in our Croatia away shirts wicks sweat away from your skin, so it can dry quicker. Stretchy fabric and elasticated waistbands flex with you to ensure nothing's stopping you from playing your best game.
You'll find the club crest on Croatia away jerseys throughout the range. But as well as looking like the kit you see on the pros, our shirts and shorts feature the iconic Nike Swoosh. With sizes for adults and kids, it's easy to dress the whole family in Croatia away football kits. Choose a slim fit shirt for a tailored look, or opt for a looser, standard fit style—ideal for layering up on chilly days in the stands.