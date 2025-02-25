Paris Saint-Germain Home Kits & Shirts 24/25

Paris Saint-GermainLiverpool F.C.F.C. BarcelonaChelsea F.C.Inter MilanTottenhamAtlético Madrid
Gender 
(0)
Kids 
(0)
Shop By Price 
(0)
Sale & Offers 
(0)
Club Football Teams 
(1)
Kit Type 
(1)
Home
Colour 
(0)
Fit 
(0)
Technology 
(0)
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Match Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Match Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT ADV Football Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Younger Kids' Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shirt
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2023/24 Stadium Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Stadium Home
Baby/Toddler Nike Football Replica 3-Piece Kit
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Home
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Home Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Home
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Short-Sleeve Top
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Paris Saint-Germain Strike Nike Knee-High Goalkeeper Football Socks
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Strike
Nike Knee-High Goalkeeper Football Socks
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Home
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Home Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
Sustainable Materials
Paris Saint-Germain Academy Pro Home
Women's Nike Dri-FIT Football Pre-Match Top
€64.99

PSG home kit 2024/25: game on

Fans of Les Parisiens, look no further—the new PSG home kit is ready for kick-off. The latest strip pays homage to the club's logo, with the signature navy blue appearing as a base colour throughout our range.

Whether you're wearing it on the pitch or in the stands, the Paris Saint-Germain home shirt will keep you cool and dry, thanks to breathable fabric that wicks sweat away from your skin. It's lightweight too, so won't weigh you down when you're on the move. Short sleeves and crew necks make the tops easy to layer, while elasticated waistbands on the shorts ensure a comfortable fit.

For a fully coordinated sportswear set, pick a football shirt and matching shorts. Know a young supporter? We've got kids' sizes of the PSG home kit, so they can cheer on their favourite team in style.

PSG 2024/25 Home Kit
Release date: 03/06/2023
Colour: Navy blue, red & white