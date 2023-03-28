Boys' black shorts: lightweight and ready to move
Whether he's a pro footballer in the making or a future track star, our black shorts for boys will be with him every step of the way. Flexible fabric, elasticated waists and the adjustable drawstring mean they'll move with him for a comfortable fit. Plus, smart Dri-FIT technology across our range wicks moisture away from the skin to keep him cool and dry when the game gets intense. It's lightweight, too, so he won't feel weighed down when it's time to pick up the pace.
Look out for options with our iconic Swoosh on the cuff—his gear will be the envy of the playground. Also, branded options from some of the world's greatest sports teams mean he can cheer on his side in his matching kit.
Time to kick back? He can make the most of his downtime with a pair of shorts crafted from Tech Fleece for a soft feel without the weight. So, whatever the day has in store, our boys' black shorts are ready to go.