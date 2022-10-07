Athletes*

Pros, prodigies—and everyone who lives to play.

Megan Rapinoe Victory Redefined Capsule Collection

Nike x Megan Rapinoe

Victory Redefined

Victory used to mean one winner and one loser, but Megan Rapinoe has other ideas. Check out how she's using her platform to change what it means to win.

Behind some visually impaired runners are running pacers

Athletes*

A Running Story That Starts With a Rope

This running story is more about hands than feet. The same sport, the same drive. The only difference is an extra piece of rope between hands. With every step forwards, companionship, encouragement...

What Are You Working On?

Athletes*

Adwoa Aboah: Building Connection

Adwoa Aboah is never done, not only driving herself forward but progressing her community too.

Women's Football Ripple Effect

Athletes*

Changing Women's Football in Brazil

Brazilian football star Andressa Alves shares how women's football has grown in her home country and beyond.

Buddhist Monk Yukai Shimizu Runs Toward Clarity on the Mountain Trails of Japan

Athletes*

On the Mountain Trails of Japan, a Buddhist Monk Runs Towards Clarity

For Yukai Shimizu, a spiritual practice and running routine are in lock-step, one enriching the other.

French Footballer Florine Kouessan and Her Club, Witch FC

Athletes*

Witch Craft: A Footballer Makes Waves in Paris' Most Creative Club

Florine Kouessan is working to build a team—Witch FC—that reflects the world she lives in.

An Interview with Madison Keys and Sloane Stephens 

Athletes*

One-on-One: Sloane Stephens x Madison Keys

The tennis stars navigate the upper echelons of their sport as both competitive rivals and lifelong friends.

Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

Athletes*

Renee Montgomery: Moves Become Movements

Renee Montgomery is the first WNBA player turned owner-VP. She's committed to not being the last.

One on One: Fran Kirby and Jordan Henderson

Athletes*

One-on-One: Fran Kirby x Jordan Henderson

Leadership, loss and lessons from two of football's best.

One on One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

Athletes*

One-on-One: Napheesa Collier x Sylvia Fowles

On and off the court, two basketball stars make a connection across generations.

Mexico City Footballer Alan Landeros Perfects His Skills

Athletes*

Performance Art: How This Mexico City Footballer Perfects His Skills

Alan Landeros didn't discover his local street football scene until he was 16. Now, he's making up for lost time.

Meet Lamine Conté — Paris Streetball’s Newest Film-maker 

Athletes*

Shooting Hoops: Meet Paris Streetball's Newest Filmmaker

Introducing Mister Pvris, the high-flying showman documenting his city's basketball scene.

Snapshots: Chasing Adrenaline with Leonora Manzano  

Athletes*

Chasing Adrenaline: Leonora Manzano Lived Fast, Until She Found Running  

She partied her way to an ulcer. Now, this Mexico City runner finds her peace—and pace—along the trails of an extinct volcano.  

 New Generation: Sky Brown

Athletes*

New Generation: Sky Brown

At just 13 years old, Sky Brown is the youngest professional skater in the world, and is leading a generation where possibility and positivity have no limit.

New Turning Points

Athletes*

New Turning Points: Shim Suk-hee

Short-track speed skater Shim Suk-hee is a legend of her sport and her country. Now her bravery, on and off the ice, is inspiring young women everywhere to discover their power through sport.

New Fairies

Athletes*

New Fairies: Rayssa Leal

A fairy ... And a skateboarder? You better believe it. Every time Rayssa takes flight on her board, she's inspiring a new generation of girls to follow her lead.

Meet the Woman Pushing Tokyo's Skate Culture Forward

Athletes*

Meet the Woman Pushing Tokyo's Skate Culture Forwards

At age 29, Azusa Adachi picked up skateboarding. Now, she's inspiring the next generation of skaters through her project, Skate Girls Snap.

Wang Qing Is The B-girl With Fairy-tale Moves

Athletes*

Meet the B-girl With Fairy-tale Moves

See how one of the best b-girls in China merges her studies with her art form.

