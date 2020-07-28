Sleep Better Tonight for a Better Run Tomorrow

You may not be a professional runner, but you still spend nearly a third of your day training. Or, at least, you should be.



Logging seven to nine hours of sleep is your ultimate training tool, the opportunity to juice your performance batteries, says Cheri Mah, MD, a physician scientist at the UCSF Human Performance Center and a Nike Performance Council member who specialises in sleep and performance in elite athletes. "You can charge your batteries 60 percent with six hours of rest and hit the wall a lot faster", says Dr Mah. "Or you can charge them 80, 90 or 100 percent every night and see what you're really capable of".



Deprive yourself of that sleep and everything crumbles, says Mah. The examples she gives:



1. Your mind won't feel as sharp. Staying up for 24 hours straight produces the equivalent cognitive and motor impairment as a blood alcohol concentration of about .10 percent, higher than the legal limit for driving while under the influence.



2. You could come down with something. Continuously logging six or fewer hours of sleep makes you four times more likely to catch the common cold than if you were getting seven or more hours of sleep.



3. You may put on weight. Chronic sleep deprivation alters leptin and ghrelin, the hormones that regulate hunger, and can make you more likely to fill up on foods higher in saturated fats and sugar.



Perhaps a worse revelation for athletes, however, comes from Mah's current research, which suggests that insufficient sleep over multiple days can change your coordination pattern and biomechanics. "This has performance implications, of course, but the other potential implication is that, 'Hey, this person might be more prone to injury risk down the road'", she says.



Given all that, why do 70 percent of American adults not get the recommended amount of sleep on any given night? Because getting good sleep is—like making time for regular exercise and eating our best—hard, says Mah.