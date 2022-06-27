Can Yoga Count as Strength Training?

Yoga can benefit both muscular strength (your ability to, say, do one really heavy back squat) and endurance (your ability to do a lot of squats in a row), according to John Porcari, PhD, the director of the clinical exercise physiology programme at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. In a small study led by Porcari and published in the American Council on Exercise's journal, women who did Hatha yoga three times a week were able to perform an average of six more push-ups and 14 more sit-ups after eight weeks compared to those who did no yoga. It may not sound like much, but considering they didn't do other resistance training, the improvement is legit.



A separate study found that yoga can be just as effective as using light free weights and resistance bands to improve strength. "Yoga poses and transitions mimic strength-building bodyweight exercises, and holding poses is a form of isometric training, where you strengthen the muscles in use by increasing their time under tension", explains study author Neha Gothe, PhD, the director of the Exercise Psychology Lab at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.



Take plank position, for example, which is a strength-training go-to for developing your shoulder, chest and core muscles. "The common yoga transition from high plank to low plank [chaturanga] works your shoulders, chest and triceps", says Porcari. Then there are abs exercises like boat pose, and garland pose and goddess and warrior poses to engage your quads and glutes, he notes.



But yoga will take you only so far when it comes to serious strength gains. Primarily because even if you continually add difficultly (more on how to do that below), eventually you'll tap out in even the most advanced poses.



That said, studies show that yoga can improve balance, flexibility and mobility, all of which can further your fitness goals. So even if you're a weight room regular, you could benefit from a few downward-facing dogs.