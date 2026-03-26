How to Increase Stamina and Endurance for Running

Whether you're a beginner runner or training for a marathon, running stamina and endurance are valuable assets. In fact, building up stamina and endurance can help you run longer without getting tired.

Stamina and endurance can be achieved through a training programme that builds a strong aerobic base. Here, we'll explore how improving your VO2 max and lactate threshold can lead to easier, longer runs. We'll also offer a training plan to help you get there.