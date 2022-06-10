5 Coach-approved Tips To Get Better at Running (Yes, Really!)

Even if the majority of your training runs are done on flat, level ground, that doesn't mean your races will always be that way. Also, even if you don't race, learning to run hills can give you boosts in power, stride and endurance, said New York-based, RRCA-certified running coach Lawrence Shum.

"Hill training is never easy, but by doing repeats, the body learns to lengthen its stride and move in a more dynamic way", he said. "It's especially beneficial if you're racing on a hilly course that has a lot of elevation changes. This training will get your body prepared for those hills much better".

Unlike strides, which can be peppered into an everyday run at random, hill repeats tend to be best when you set aside time to do them effectively, he said. That might even mean replacing one of your regular runs with a hill repeats session.

A typical hill workout will be to run up a hill at a moderate pace—about seven on a perceived rate of exertion, or PRE, where 10 is your maximum effort—and then come down easy, at about a four on the PRE scale, as your recovery time. Then repeat six to eight times, Shum said.

Once you get the knack of hill repeats, you can change it up by doing ladder-ups, he said. That means your first run up the hill will be a six PRE, followed by seven on the next run up, then eight, nine and back down to an eight, seven and six. This helps you play around with intensity and you'll get a better understanding of how cranking up your PRE affects your form and stride, he said.

"A common misconception is that you can learn to run hills just by running on hilly terrain, without a specific training plan", he said. "That does help but doing hill training will benefit you more because it's highly focused".