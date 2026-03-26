5 Coach-approved Tips To Get Better at Running (Yes, Really!)

How to Get Better at Running: 6 Coach-Approved Tips
Sports & Activity
Learn how to get better at running with expert tips on form, training plans, strength and recovery, so you can run faster, longer and with fewer injuries.
Getting better at running means improving your ability to run faster, run longer without fatigue, increase the distance you can cover comfortably and recover more efficiently, while lowering injury risk.
For beginner runners and experienced athletes training for 5K, 10K or half-marathon races, progress comes from improving aerobic capacity (VO₂ max), raising lactate threshold (the fastest pace you can sustain before lactic acid builds up and fatigue sets in), refining mechanics like cadence and stride length and supporting your body with strength training and recovery.
In short, getting better at running isn't about logging more miles, it's about smarter training.
Quick Take: How Runners Actually Improve
- Consistency builds aerobic capacity and efficiency over time.
- Speed and hill work improve VO₂ max and lactate threshold.
- Strength training supports hip stabiliser muscles, glutes and calves.
- Recovery and rest days are essential for adaptation and injury prevention.
How to Get Better at Running, Step by Step
- Build a consistent weekly running routine.
- Add form-friendly speed work (strides, not all-out sprints).
- Use hills to improve power, stride mechanics and endurance.
- Mix in structured and unstructured speed play.
- Support running with strength training and cross-training.
- Recover intentionally so adaptations can occur.
1. Focus on Consistency First
Before adjusting variables like speed, intensity or distance, start with the foundation: showing up regularly.
"The most important element of training, especially for newer runners, is consistency," said Paul Warloski, a Milwaukee-based, RRCA-certified running coach. "Get out three to four times a week for 30 minutes and just run, even if you're walking some of the time. That's telling your body it needs to adapt to this change, and your body will respond."
Running at similar times on set days helps your nervous system anticipate effort, which can make workouts feel easier. Over time, consistency allows runners to gradually increase distance without overstressing joints or connective tissue.
Evidence note: Consistent aerobic and high-intensity training are strongly linked to improvements in VO₂ max and running economy in recreational runners.
Expert Coaching with Guided Runs: Get inspired and run further with a Nike Run Club Guided Run—a private coach-led run wherever you choose to get your miles in.
2. Use Strides to Improve Speed Without Beating Up Your Body
Before jumping into sprint workouts, build neuromuscular efficiency with strides, said Whitney Heins, a Knoxville-based, VDOT-certified running coach and founder of The Mother Runners.
"Strides make a difference by improving your neuromuscular fitness," she said. "When your brain tells your muscles to move, your muscles learn how to do it in the most energy-efficient way possible."
Strides are gradual accelerations lasting 20 to 30 seconds, followed by an easy deceleration. They help refine cadence, stride length and running form without excessive fatigue.
"Because it's gradual, you focus on good form and don't get tired as fast", Heins said. "That's important, because when you feel fatigued, you get sloppy on your form, and that's when injuries can happen".
3. Try Hill Repeats to Build Strength and Endurance
"Hill training improves power, stride mechanics, and fatigue resistance", said New York-based, RRCA-certified coach Lawrence Shum. This can translate to maintaining pace over longer-distance efforts.
"Hill training is never easy, but by doing repeats, the body learns to lengthen its stride and move in a more dynamic way", he said.
Here's a simple hill workout based on Rate of Perceived Exertion, or RPE, a 1 to 10 scale used to describe how hard an effort feels regardless of pace or heart rate:
- run uphill at a moderate effort (7/10 RPE).
- jog or walk downhill at 4/10 RPE.
- repeat 6 to 8 times.
"A common misconception is that you can learn to run hills just by running on hilly terrain", Shum said. "That does help, but doing hill training will benefit you more, because it's highly focused".
Hill work also strengthens the glutes, hamstrings, calves and Achilles tendon, which support propulsion and stability.
4. Add Speed Play (Fartlek Training)
Fartlek, Swedish for "speed pla", blends unstructured speed work into normal runs.
"This is a fun and weird workout", Shum said. "Basically, you're putting an interval workout into a run, and you can modify it however you want".
Examples include sprinting to landmarks or alternating short bursts of speed with steady running. This type of training helps improve lactate threshold, pacing awareness and mental toughness.
5. Strength Train to Support Running Performance
Strength training improves force production, stability and injury resilience. Here's a recommended starting plan:
Frequency: 2 sessions per week
Focus areas:
- hip stabiliser muscles
- glutes
- hamstrings
- calves
Effective exercises:
- squats or goblet squats
- lunges or split squats
- deadlifts or hip hinges
- calf raises
- single-leg balance work
Strength work pairs well with guided programmes in the Nike Training Club App.
6. Don't Skip Cross-Training
"Cross-training is my favourite tip for improving your running", Shum said, "because it works similar muscles that you use for running but doesn't put repetitive stress on them in the same way".
Cycling, swimming, yoga and strength training improve aerobic fitness while reducing overuse stress.
Injury Prevention and When to Rest
Rest is when improvement actually happens. Take note if you experience the following:
- persistent soreness that worsens over time
- declining performance despite training
- elevated resting heart rate or poor sleep
- joint or tendon pain that alters your stride
rest days and low-intensity sessions help regulate heart rate zones and allow connective tissue to adapt.
Sample Week for Getting Better at Running
Beginner Example
- Mon: easy run (30 minutes)
- Wed: easy run (30 minutes) + 4 strides
- Fri: easy run (30 minutes)
- Sun: optional cross-training (30 to 60 minutes)
Intermediate example
- Mon: easy run (45 minutes)
- Tue: hill repeats (30 to 40 minutes total)
- Thu: tempo or Fartlek (40 to 50 minutes)
- Sat: long run* (60 to 90 minutes)
- Sun: strength training or recovery work (30 to 60 minutes)
*Note: a long run is the longest run of the week relative to your race goal or current training phase.
FAQs
How often should I run to get better?
Most runners improve with three to five runs per week, depending on experience. As weekly mileage builds, total distance should increase gradually, typically no more than 10 per cent per week.
How long does it take to get better at running?
Noticeable improvements typically occur after four to eight weeks of consistent training.
Is it better to run every day or take rest days?
Rest days are essential. Adaptation happens during recovery, when muscles and the cardiovascular system rebuild. Most runners improve more consistently with at least one to two rest or low-impact days per week, which helps reduce fatigue and injury risk.
How can I run faster while reducing injury risk?
Build speed gradually, prioritise form and support training with strength work.
What's a good beginner running plan?
Three short runs per week, focused on consistency before intensity.
Last Word on Improving Running Performance
Getting better at running isn't about pushing harder every day. It's about layering smart training, strength and recovery so your body can adapt and perform.
Get Inspired with a Guided Run
Nike Run Club's Guided Runs are in-ear guidance from Nike Run Coaches and athletes who encourage and motivate you every step of the way.